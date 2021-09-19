USA Today Sports

September 20, 2021 | 4:09 am EDT Update
Brother Pau Gasol recently spoke with Spanish newspaper Marca, and the topic of Marc’s future came up. “Marc has earned the freedom and flexibility to make his own decision and he will do so when he decides. I know he has a lot of enthusiasm for Basquet Girona, a club in which I am also involved as vice president. He is in a different situation, because he is five years younger than me. We will see what he decides to do this season and later, I am also waiting.“
1 hour ago via Sam Yip @ Sports Illustrated

Throughout his stellar NBA career, Bryant made a name for himself through his countless ways of scoring the basketball. For Grant, barring injuries, Hardaway would’ve also become as dominant as Bryant as he also had that in him during his playing years. “Without a doubt,” the four-time NBA champ said when asked if Hardaway could’ve also enjoyed his career like Bryant did. “I’m talking about 6’7”, 6’8” can see the floor, three-pointers, drive to the basket, assists, you name it. All-around game.”
1 hour ago via John Tan @ Clutch Points

The Lakers star’s latest appearance on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast was eye-opening in that Melo revealed an ominous threat made against him by former NBA commissioner David Stern. This was following Anthony’s 15-game suspension back in 2006 for an in-arena brawl that broke out between his Denver Nuggets and his future team the New York Knicks. “‘I know who you with. I know where you live at,” the Lakers star claimed Stern said to him about his group of friends. ‘I know where they live at. I know when you close your eyes. I know when you wake up. And I know what they doin,’ he’s telling me.” “And I’m like damn, how the f—? That’s when I knew NBA was part of the feds. He told me, ‘I gotta make an example out of you.’ That’s a fact. He said, ‘I know everything. I know your whole crew. I know who’s doing what.’
1 hour ago via R.P. Salao @ Clutch Points

NBA superstar Anthony Davis tied the knot with his longtime partner, Marlen P, and celebrities from across the entertainment spectrum came out to celebrate the event. Among the invited guests were Davis’ Lakers teammates LeBron James and Russell Westbrook, University of Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari and multiple Grammy award winning singer Adele.
1 hour ago via Mark Mcgreal @ Daily Mail

