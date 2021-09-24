Today, the Atlanta Hawks announced their 2021 Open Practice presented by Sharecare, will be held on Saturday, Oct. 2 at 6 p.m. at the award-winning State Farm Arena. The team’s Open Practice is the chance for fans to watch a real NBA practice run by Hawks Head Coach Nate McMillan and get a first look at the team’s 2021-22 roster. Following the conclusion of practice, fans are invited to stay in their seats for a special Rookie Talent Show. Sharecare (Nasdaq: SHCR), the official jersey patch partner of the Hawks, will provide the first 1,500 fans in attendance with a limited-edition Atlanta Hawks t-shirt. This giveaway will be available to fans who arrive before 5:30 p.m., while supplies last. Members from the Hawks Entertainment teams including Harry the Hawk and the ATL Hawks Dancers will also be on site.
September 24, 2021 | 7:53 pm EDT Update
Sean Cunningham: Andrew Wiggins request for religious exemption from COVID-19 vaccination denied by the NBA. League statement below. pic.twitter.com/kXFGXiS8hy
Jordan Schultz: Source: #Clippers rookie guard BJ Boston is signing a shoe endorsement deal with Nike.
September 24, 2021 | 6:51 pm EDT Update
Avery Bradley given impression he'll have real chance to make Warriors roster
Avery Bradley is coming off a couple of down seasons but was one of the league’s stingiest individual defenders earlier in his career, and he’s only 30. He’s been given the impression, per a source, that he will have a real chance to make the roster and, with Thompson out early in the season, there’s a clear path to playing time if he rediscovers his old form, which would catapult him back onto the market next summer.
Keith Smith: The New York Knicks have signed Wayne Selden to a non-guaranteed training camp contract, a league source tells @spotrac.