Today, the Atlanta Hawks announced their 2021 Open Practice presented by Sharecare, will be held on Saturday, Oct. 2 at 6 p.m. at the award-winning State Farm Arena. The team’s Open Practice is the chance for fans to watch a real NBA practice run by Hawks Head Coach Nate McMillan and get a first look at the team’s 2021-22 roster. Following the conclusion of practice, fans are invited to stay in their seats for a special Rookie Talent Show. Sharecare (Nasdaq: SHCR), the official jersey patch partner of the Hawks, will provide the first 1,500 fans in attendance with a limited-edition Atlanta Hawks t-shirt. This giveaway will be available to fans who arrive before 5:30 p.m., while supplies last. Members from the Hawks Entertainment teams including Harry the Hawk and the ATL Hawks Dancers will also be on site.