Marc Davis, the a member of the executive board of the basketball referees' union and a referee himself for more than two decades, said in an interview that the agreement was born of a strong relationship with the NBA, and the referees were broadly in favor of the mandate. This conversation has been edited and condensed for length and clarity. Can you tell me how the vaccine mandate came about? Marc Davis: When you have a collaborative environment between management and labor, I think you're constantly always working through issues and there's a constant dialogue back and forth. I think if I would have to say who introduced the idea, I think it's more the relationship and the constant conversation that came up.