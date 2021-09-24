Kevin Chouinard: Schlenk says that Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot is experiencing visa issues. Hopes to have him in Atlanta soon, but he’s not here yet.
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
September 24, 2021 | 7:53 pm EDT Update
Sean Cunningham: Andrew Wiggins request for religious exemption from COVID-19 vaccination denied by the NBA. League statement below. pic.twitter.com/kXFGXiS8hy
Jordan Schultz: Source: #Clippers rookie guard BJ Boston is signing a shoe endorsement deal with Nike.
September 24, 2021 | 6:51 pm EDT Update
Avery Bradley given impression he'll have real chance to make Warriors roster
Avery Bradley is coming off a couple of down seasons but was one of the league’s stingiest individual defenders earlier in his career, and he’s only 30. He’s been given the impression, per a source, that he will have a real chance to make the roster and, with Thompson out early in the season, there’s a clear path to playing time if he rediscovers his old form, which would catapult him back onto the market next summer.
Keith Smith: The New York Knicks have signed Wayne Selden to a non-guaranteed training camp contract, a league source tells @spotrac.