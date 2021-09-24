Sarah K. Spencer: Hawks GM Travis Schlenk says it’s still the hope to get something done with Kevin Huerter by the start of this season, regarding an extension. Says negotiations are still ongoing.
Any update on Kevin Huerter extension talks? — Steve H. Nope. The two sides are having conversations, but it’s likely nothing will be decided until closer to the start of the regular season. If I were betting, they won’t get a deal done and will revisit his contract next offseason like they did with John Collins. It worked out for Collins because he ended up getting more money than what he was originally offered a year prior.
Known for his 3-point shooting prowess, Huerter developed into a good defender last season, which took his game to another level. He impressed with his success on defense and overall growth in the second half of the season, which included acting as the Hawks’ hero in Game 7 vs. the Sixers, scoring a team-high 27. “We’ve spoken with his agent,” Schlenk said. “We’re going to get into deeper dialogue next week. His agent wanted to wait a little bit and get all his free agents signed, before he went into extensions, less time-sensitive matters like the extension, but certainly his agent and Kevin are hoping to have that dialogue and certainly we are as well… Our intention is to try and get something done with Kevin, for sure.”
SI: You're extension eligible heading into next season. How much do you think about how, for lack of a better phrase, this is money time for NBA players who are eligible for new contracts? And your production in these playoffs has been hard to ignore. Do you think about the contract at all, or you just locked in on what you're trying to do on a day-to-day basis? KH: No, it's one of those things I know it's, you know that's the type of stuff that happens end of the summer going into next year. I mean, there's so much that can happen in the NBA and the biggest thing they say in the NBA is everybody has short-term memory. Most of the time they remember the last thing you did. So we still have this series to go. Hopefully, we have another series after this where we got to still put on and compete and play at a high level. So for me, I'm not worried about that yet.
September 24, 2021 | 7:53 pm EDT Update
Sean Cunningham: Andrew Wiggins request for religious exemption from COVID-19 vaccination denied by the NBA. League statement below. pic.twitter.com/kXFGXiS8hy
Jordan Schultz: Source: #Clippers rookie guard BJ Boston is signing a shoe endorsement deal with Nike.
September 24, 2021 | 6:51 pm EDT Update
Avery Bradley given impression he'll have real chance to make Warriors roster
Avery Bradley is coming off a couple of down seasons but was one of the league’s stingiest individual defenders earlier in his career, and he’s only 30. He’s been given the impression, per a source, that he will have a real chance to make the roster and, with Thompson out early in the season, there’s a clear path to playing time if he rediscovers his old form, which would catapult him back onto the market next summer.
Keith Smith: The New York Knicks have signed Wayne Selden to a non-guaranteed training camp contract, a league source tells @spotrac.