4 hours ago via Twitter
Dionysis Aravantinos: Giannis Antetokounmpo on Khris Middleton in Game 3 against the Hawks: “He turned into Kobe Bryant. I’m serious.”

September 24, 2021 | 7:53 pm EDT Update
September 24, 2021 | 6:51 pm EDT Update

Avery Bradley given impression he'll have real chance to make Warriors roster

Avery Bradley is coming off a couple of down seasons but was one of the league’s stingiest individual defenders earlier in his career, and he’s only 30. He’s been given the impression, per a source, that he will have a real chance to make the roster and, with Thompson out early in the season, there’s a clear path to playing time if he rediscovers his old form, which would catapult him back onto the market next summer.
1 hour ago via Anthony Slater @ The Athletic

