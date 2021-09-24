Jordan Schultz: Source: #Clippers rookie guard BJ Boston is signing a shoe endorsement deal with Nike.
Sacramento Kings rookie Davion Mitchell has reportedly signed a multiyear shoe and apparel endorsement contract with Nike,according to the Boardroom. Mitchell becomes the ninth rookie to sign with Nike this year, joining Cade Cunningham, Scottie Barnes and Jonathan Kuminga among others. They join a star-studded roster of athletes, including LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.
Nick DePaula: OFFICIAL: OKC Thunder rookie and #6 overall pick Josh Giddey has signed with Nike. pic.twitter.com/aVlkWaicqi
Julius Randle and his son Kyden are taking over New York. While Julius racks up the box score for the Knicks, Kyden brings the energy to Madison Square Garden. Ahead of the 2021-2022 NBA season, Kyden just signed a deal of his own. Kyden Randle signed a one-of-a-kind deal with JD Sports and will be the face for JD Sports Kids. The Knicks star will also be a part of the JD Sports family.
Brooklyn Nets rookie Cameron Thomas has signed a multiyear shoe and apparel endorsement contract with Adidas, the 27th overall pick confirmed to Nick DePaula of the Boardroom. Thomas joins Jalen Green, Evan Mobley, Jalen Suggs and Sharife Cooper to sign this year with Adidas. They join a talented roster, which features James Harden, Candace Parker, Damian Lillard, Chiney Ogwumike, Anthony Edwards and Liz Cambage among others.
San Antonio Spurs rookie Joshua Primo has reportedly signed a multiyear shoe and apparel endorsement contract with Nike, according to Jeff Garcia of KENS-TV. His agent, Todd Ramasar, confirmed the news of the signing.
Josh Primo is officially a Nike athlete. “He’s a Nike athlete officially now,” said Primo’s agent Todd Ramasar. “He’ll be wearing more Nikes on the floor as well as some of those exclusive Jordans.”
Warriors No. 14 pick Moses Moody is signing a multiyear endorsement deal with Nike, sources said. Moody averaged 16.3 points and 2.8 rebounds in four summer league games.
Apparently, Shaq’s selfless demeanor dates back to early in his career. Recently, the Hall of Famer opened up about the exact moment he decided to turn his back on a multi-million dollar deal with Reebok in order to start his own shoe brand. It wasn’t about making more money for O’Neal, though, as he revealed his true motivation behind the Shaq brand: “I had a Reebok deal, 40 (million) for five (years),” Shaq said in a recent episode of the Full Send Podcast. “And I’m leaving the arena one day and this lady she’s ripping me like, ‘You mutherf—ers charging these babies all this money for the shoes!'”
Shaq then relayed how he literally tried to hand over the $2,000 he had in his pocket to the irate lady as an attempt to appease her. She wasn’t having it, though, and the lady slapped O’Neal’s hand away as she carried on with her tirade against Reebok’s overpriced shoes. “I though about it. I was like, ‘You know what, she’s right.’ So that day, I cut ties with Reebok,” Shaq said. “… I told them I said, ‘Keep the money. This ain’t right. Don’t want to make it no fight. I’ll still wear the shoes and I’ll wear it during the season, but I’ll be looking to do my own thing.'”
Chris Haynes: Nike and Indiana Pacers lottery pick Chris Duarte are finalizing a lucrative multiyear endorsement deal, CEO of @ICONLEGACYGROUP Charles Briscoe tells @YahooSports.
The 2021 NBA Draft will take place tomorrow evening in Brooklyn, and Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham is widely projected to be the top overall selection. The soon-to-be Detroit Piston recently agreed to a footwear and apparel deal with Nike, a pact that is reportedly the most lucrative shoe deal in this draft class. To be fair, however, that is not a particularly high bar to clear. Jalen Green, who played for the G League Ignite last season, is the only other presumptive lottery pick to have announced a deal that includes a cash component to date. Excel Sports Management founder Jeff Schwartz said the dearth of incoming rookies with well-paid shoe contracts is indicative of a market where endorsement money is hard to come by.
Nick DePaula: OFFICIAL: Projected Top-5 NBA Draft pick Jalen Suggs has signed a multi-year sneaker deal with Adidas.
Shams Charania: Jonathan Kuminga — a projected high lottery pick in Thursday’s NBA Draft — has signed a shoe endorsement deal with Nike, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
Adrian Wojnarowski: Cade Cunningham — the expected No. 1 overall pick in Thursday’s NBA Draft — has agreed to an endorsement deal with Nike, sources tell ESPN. It’s believed to be the highest-earning shoe deal among players in his draft class.
Nick DePaula: BREAKING: Detroit Pistons & Team USA forward @Jerami Grant has signed a multi-year endorsement deal with Adidas. pic.twitter.com/pJ6JVWwLlV
Nick DePaula: Luka Doncic has a new logo on this upcoming Air Jordan 36 colorway 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/r12GdM6vXj
On Thursday, Adidas announced that they signed projected top-five pick Jalen Green to a multiyear shoe endorsement contract ahead of the NBA draft. The news of the signing was first reported last month by Nick DePaula of ESPN.
Nick DePaula: BREAKING: @WNBA Finals MVP @BreannaStewart has signed with @PUMAhoops — and will receive her own Signature Shoe in the future. Stewie will become just the 10th player in #WNBA history with a Signature Shoe, the 1st in 10 years. She discussed the milestone with @Boardroom: pic.twitter.com/eAV6ANwxWg
Nick DePaula: Just now on @Boardroom x @TwitterSpaces: Projected top-5 NBA Draft pick Jalen Green has finalized a shoe deal agreement with Adidas. Green fits the brand’s approach to signing explosive players on court with creative & expressive personalities off court.
Nick DePaula: Boston Celtics rookie Payton Pritchard has officially signed an endorsement deal with Nike. @Payton Pritchard has mostly worn @OregonMBB Ducks PEs all season long.
Jason Anderson: “Kind of like a dream come true. I’m excited about it. I’ve been wearing them my whole life, so it’s kind of cool they have faith in me and like me enough to be part of the brand.” -- Kings rookie Tyrese Haliburton confirming his new deal with Nike
Nick DePaula: OFFICIAL: Kings rookie Tyrese Haliburton has signed a shoe deal with Nike. @Tyrese Haliburton has already worn tons of rare Kobes, KDs and custom sneakers throughout the season. pic.twitter.com/TByXKHXxB9
Nick DePaula: OFFICIAL: New Balance has signed Boston Celtics rookie @AaronNesmith24 to a multi-year footwear endorsement deal. The Celtics’ Auerbach Center practice facility is located adjacent to the @NewBalance HQ in Boston, with NB branding featured throughout as an official partner.
Nick DePaula: Anta has also signed Heat guard Max Strus to a footwear endorsement deal, adding to its roster of NBA players wearing the Project Z-Up line. pic.twitter.com/JfuoaVwQvL
Nick DePaula: Official: Miami Heat forward @Precious Achiuwa has agreed to a footwear endorsement deal with ANTA. pic.twitter.com/gmpmba5pBS
Chris Boucher: It’s official! Proud to announce that I’ve signed with @pumahoops 🙏🏾 big s/o to #PumaFam pic.twitter.com/bHFd4vMoVr
B/R Kicks: Introducing the CJ 1, the first signature shoe for @CJMcCollum and the first Li-Ning signature since Dwyane Wade with @wayofwade 🤝
Scott Agness: Pacers rookie Cassius Stanley, who will be competing in the @NBAAllStar slam dunk contest, has signed with @PUMAHoops and will wear PUMA shoes in the competition.
Marcus Thompson: Steve Kerr on his first shoe deal as a rookie: "A thousand dollars cash and I think $1,500 of gear from Converse to wear their shoe. And it felt like I hit the lottery."
Nick DePaula: BREAKING: Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo has signed a footwear & apparel endorsement deal with Jordan Brand. “Being able to say that I'm part of the Brand makes me sit back and really cherish everything.” — @Bam Adebayo pic.twitter.com/CEPH74C0kq
Nick DePaula: BREAKING: Alex Caruso has agreed to a multi-year sneaker deal with ANTA. The #Lakers guard is debuting with the brand tonight and wearing the KT Light 4.
Shams Charania: Minnesota Timberwolves No. 1 pick Anthony Edwards is signing a shoe endorsement deal with Adidas, sources tell @The Athletic @Stadium.
Nick DePaula: BREAKING: Nuggets star Jamal Murray has signed a multi-year shoe deal with New Balance.
Throughout conversations with several player agents, most brands have relayed that they can begin discussing new deals after Jan. 1, when a new quarterly fiscal budget begins. But some brands have even prepared players and agents to wait as far as July 1 before new contracts can be officially offered, signed and paid. The financial impact of the coronavirus continuing on into the year, however, has only added to the downward trend that the hoops sneaker market has faced recently. Each of the last five years, basketball footwear sales have been dwindling, as the buying public has opted instead to purchase more lifestyle and retro sneakers.
According to Matt Powell, vice president and senior industry advisor for the NPD Group, non-retro performance basketball shoes represented only about 3% of the overall U.S. sneaker market this year. “We think overall sneaker sales will grow in 2021, but not achieve 2019 levels until 2022,” said Powell.
Longtime NBA writer Ric Bucher reported on his podcast that around 150 players have a paid Nike shoe deal of some level. Of that group, he said, nearly 70 are expiring right now and won’t be renewed. For veterans on existing expiring deals, which typically expire on Oct. 1, they’ve been prepared to either not receive a renewal offer at all come January, or to expect a reduced offer below the value of their prior deal. Several around the industry expect for as many as 100-175 players to play this season without a shoe deal. Already, some are shuffling between Nike, Adidas, Puma and Under Armour pairs game by game. Chinese brand Anta plans to send pairs of its new Klay Thompson shoe to a variety of sneaker free agents around the league as well.
On Tuesday, Adidas announced a long-term partnership with Lorenzo, the Fear Of God company founder and designer, fresh off a successful series of Nike collaborations. In the new unique structure, Lorenzo “will drive the creative and business strategy for Adidas Basketball globally,” according to the brand. Social media influencers, a murky market of its own, continue to also play a role in the industry. Adidas signed gaming star Ninja a year ago to a long-term sneaker deal, marking yet another new frontier for endorsements. As the media climate continually shifts away from viewers watching a two-hour basketball game in its entirety to consuming bits and pieces of games in quick highlights across social media, the value of players toward the end of rosters can perhaps be even more scrutinized by sneaker brands.
The rising NBA phenom impressed LeBron James so much that not only did James like Luka Doncic’s emerging talent -- he envisioned Doncic becoming a business partner. “I wanted to begin 'Team LeBron' and have Luka as my first signing with Nike,” James said recently on his “Road Tripping podcast. “I don’t believe that my guys at Nike was ready for that. Obviously they were not, because he ended up going to [Michael] Jordan. I don’t know if Luka knows this.”
Nick DePaula: Official: Portland Trail Blazers guard Gary Trent Jr. has agreed to a multi-year sneaker deal with @adidas Basketball.
When Adidas signed Young, the company made it clear to him that there was no guarantee he would get his own shoe one day. But through two seasons in the NBA, Adidas had seen enough to make Young one of its signature basketball athletes, joining James Harden, Damian Lillard, Donovan Mitchell and Rose. “Both sides agreed that he outplayed and outperformed his rookie deal with Adidas, as far as making the All-Star team and being one of the top guys in points and assists,” Ray Young said. “Every incentive that was in his deal, he hit. It was just a matter of what he ended up getting from Adidas. We were fine either way, but they called Omar and wanted to get it done.”
The agreement to have his own shoes was finalized two months ago, Ray Young said, as they waited to announce the deal when the season returned. Because Atlanta was not one of the 22 teams invited to the bubble to continue its season, Young had an extended offseason, which allowed him to individually work on his game and focus on his brand deals — his contract with Adidas being the biggest one. Wilkes expressed to Adidas Young’s camp didn’t want to wait until this offseason to negotiate a new deal because Young has enjoyed his partnership with the company and didn’t want to go into the offseason having to take pitches from Nike, Under Armour, Puma and overseas companies, who would all be vying for his services if he ended up becoming a shoe free agent.
There was some discussion on calling his signature shoe the “Ice Trae,” his nickname, but Young and Adidas decided against it because he wants to remembered as “Trae Young” instead of “Ice Trae” when his career is over, and “Ice Trae might not sound as cool 20 years from now,” his dad said. His dad, however, did hint that there might be an “Ice Trae” version of the shoe.
“Their hope is for Trae to carry on that name with Adidas with their basketball shoes like Tracy McGrady who did a great job selling a lot of shoes,” Ray Young said. “Derrick Rose still sells a ton of shoes. Damian Lillard and James Harden are two of the top guys in the league. Their thing was getting guys who are going to continue pushing their name forward and try to compete with the other brands and be No. 1. They think he’s one of the young and up-and-coming guys who can do that. There aren’t many signature shoes out there. We are blessed they chose Trae to be one of those few.
"I'm super excited," Young told ESPN's Rachel Nichols. "This is a dream come true for me. I dreamed as a kid, just playing on those little goals in your room, putting on [signature] shoes and dreaming of being that player." Young says he's been "very involved" in the process of making the shoe. "I want this shoe to represent me, I want this shoe to represent who I am. This shoe is gonna do that. Every kid that puts this shoe on, every person who plays in this shoe, is going to feel the way that I feel."
During an appearance on Uninterrupted's Road Trippin Podcast, James revealed that he wanted to sign Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Dončić to the would-be LeBron Brand, apparently running the idea by Nike during Dončić's sneaker free agency last season. "I don't even know if Luka knows this, but he will know it now," said James. "I wanted Luka to be the first signee of Team LeBron when he was going through his situation."
It doesn't appear that James' idea for a Dončić-led LeBron Brand moved past exploratory discussions—he's not sure if Dončić is even aware that it was a possibility. "I don't believe that my guys at Nike was ready for that," he said. "And obviously they were not, because he ended up going to Jordan."
Nick DePaula: Sources: Warriors wing Andrew Wiggins is working towards finalizing a multi-year shoe deal with Chinese brand Peak. Peak has had shoe deals with Lou Williams, Dwight Howard & Tony Parker in recent seasons.
TJ McBride: Some sneaker news: Monte Morris is a sneaker free agent. He wore a bunch of different Kyries as well as Giannis’s Freak 1s over the past couple years, but is looking for a new deal. He sent out an IG story today of him wearing what he called an And1xBigGame collab FWIW.
Nick DePaula: Sources: Point guard Fred VanVleet is on the verge of signing a multi-year shoe deal with Li-Ning. He is expected to be among the most coveted NBA free agents next week.
Nick DePaula: OFFICIAL: Potential #1 pick LaMelo Ball has signed a multi-year shoe deal with PUMA. pic.twitter.com/VKWAvbtGcQ
Nick DePaula: LaMelo on signing with PUMA: “I personally chose a different path to achieve my success because that defines who I am. I know some people think I am mysterious or ‘not from here,’ and I might have to agree. I am someone who likes to be different & consider myself to be 1 of 1.” pic.twitter.com/CSEBcdmSWg
Joel Embiid is officially a signature athlete, making him the 17th NBA player to have his own shoe. He debuted the UA Embiid One in the 76ers game against the Magic on Friday night. Before the game, he showed them off on Instagram. They look solid. The design is extremely safe and extremely big.
I’ve been told by a “sneakerhead” source in China that Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry will soon have his own brand under the umbrella of Under Armour, just like how Michael Jordan has his Jordan Brand at Nike. His new “Curry8 Flow” is supposed to drop sometime in the Fall. I have heard both August and September as possible release time frames, so I don’t have strong intel on that.
Stephen Curry: Trust the process! Welcome to the signature shoe family, @JoelEmbiid ! #embiid1 @UAbasketball
On May 18, the Oregon federal court emphasized its prior decision that upheld the validity and enforceability of the Nike contract that Leonard previously signed. It highlighted the portion of the contract where Leonard acknowledged that Nike exclusively owns all right, title and interest in intellectual property created by Nike or Leonard in connection with the contract. Leonard] acknowledges that NIKE exclusively owns all rights, title and interest in and to the NIKE Marks and that NIKE shall exclusively own all rights, title and interest in and to any logos, trademarks, service marks, characters, personas, copyrights, shoe or other product designs, patents, trade secrets or other forms of intellectual property created by NIKE . . . or [Leonard] in connection with this Contract[
Ultimately, it appears that Leonard's case against Nike will end up backfiring against the NBA superstar. He filed his action in the wrong jurisdiction, attempting to play offense, and now finds himself in a very weak defensive position, with Nike already prevailing in certain respects. Unless Leonard is able to provide the court with some strong evidence to the contrary, it seems that Leonard may also end up being on the hook for damages related to copyright infringement and multiple breaches of contract.
UNINTERRUPTED: "MJ stepped up and said ... I'll take Melo, y'all got LeBron." Hear the story of how MJ chose @carmeloanthony to be the first @Jumpman23 signature athlete on a new #WRTS After Party.
Meanwhile, O.J. Simpson, who was a spokesman for Spot-Bilt, a casual shoe brand, vouched for Jordan and insisted the brand match Nike’s offer to lure him into signing with the company. “The Last Dance” executive director Jason Hehir told the story to “Jalen & Jacoby,” explaining how Michael Jordan nearly signed with an otherwise long-forgotten company: “Spot-Bilt, you remember them?” asked Hehir in a recent interview. “They matched [Nike’s] offer. Michael Jordan came this close to being with Spot-Bilt because the spokesman at the time was another athlete who had broken, transcended some racial bounds, it’s a guy by the name of O.J. Simpson. “He said to the guys at Spot-Bilt: ‘The kid out of Carolina is the next me. Go get him.’ So they matched Nike’s offer, but they couldn’t match the marketing. They couldn’t promise [agent] David Falk that they could market Michael the way that Nike would. And that ultimately is what put that deal over the top, financially, for them.”
After Converse told Jordan that it had too many big-name players -- including Magic Johnson and Larry Bird -- to make Jordan a front man for the company, the choice came down to Adidas or Nike. Adidas wasn't willing to give Jordan his own shoe, but Nike was. There was just one problem: Jordan didn't want to meet with the shoe company to discuss it. "I couldn't even get him to get on the damn plane and go visit the campus," Jordan's agent, David Falk, said.
Jordan became a pitchman unlike any other before him, and to some degree, it turns out that was the plan all along. Agent David Falk explains in Episode 5 how he wanted to treat Jordan like a boxer or tennis player – an individual star – instead of how stars in team sports were typically marketed. But Nike, the company that landed Jordan, never would’ve gotten a meeting if it weren’t for MJ’s mom, who convinced him to take the meeting. “I go into that meeting not wanting to be there,” Jordan says in Episode 5. “Nike made this big pitch. And Falk was like, ‘You gotta be a fool if you’re not taking this deal. This is the best deal.’”
It's wild to consider that Michael's parents each changed the course of sneaker history. Not once, but twice. "I was Adidas," Jordan reveals. Deloris Jordan, who convinced her son to take the Swoosh meeting, remembers Michael saying: "I am not going to Nike, momma."
Nick DePaula: Jalen Green will sign with agent Aaron Goodwin of @GoodwinSports. The projected 2021 #1 pick will begin the shoe deal process *now*, with several offers expected to top 7-figures per year. Goodwin negotiated massive rookie shoe deals for LeBron, Dwight Howard & Kevin Durant.
Sabrina Ionescu always has considered Steph Curry to be her “big brother.” So, is there about to be a rift in the family? In the days leading up to the 2020 WNBA Draft, Ionescu finds herself in a new reality. Expected to be the No. 1 overall pick by the New York Liberty, she potentially could sign a lucrative sneaker deal, with Under Armour, Nike and Puma all in the mix. As she mulls a decision, the influence of Curry, her NBA superstar mentor and the face of Under Armour, is obvious. "I think he texts me almost every day," Ionescu revealed this week on NBC Sports Bay Area's Runnin' Plays Podcast. "He's working hard."
But as she decides on a deal, Ionescu says she hopes a signature sneaker is in the works. "I think before this all happened, I never thought about it because I didn't think it was even a possibility because women don't usually have signature shoes," Ionescu said. "And then I think listening to a lot of these companies and the goals and visions that they had to have a signature shoe down the line, I was like, 'Oh, actually that would be pretty cool.'
For many years, sneaker companies primarily went after guards. In recent years, unicorns like Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Durant have emerged, so now brands target “perimeter players.” However, with Joel Embiid getting his first signature shoe later this year and Zion Williamson just signing the richest rookie deal since LeBron James, could this be the year that big men prove that they can sell shoes and force companies to update their approach? “Joel Embiid’s signature sneaker is going to be a really interesting case study because there’s no current center that has a signature shoe, so we’ll see how that does,” DePaula added. “What Joel brings is his ability to go viral on social media whenever he wants. I think there’s some validity to the phrase, ‘Big men can’t sell shoes.’ It is fairly true. We’ll see if Joel can break the mold because, historically, it’s been challenging for them.”
Interestingly, some companies include a small-market reduction as well. Just as brands give players a bonus for being in a large market (such as Los Angeles or New York), they’ll significantly dock their pay if they land in certain small markets. Players are essentially being fined for ending up in a small-market city, even if it’s not the player’s choice. “I’ve seen some brands include a 20-percent reduction for landing in certain small markets,” DePaula said. “I know for a fact that one brand had Sacramento and Orlando among others on that list of markets.” “Yes, that’s definitely a clause that exists in contracts,” one shoe-companyexecutive confirmed on the condition of anonymity. “There are bonuses or reductions based on the player’s market. If the player goes to a major market like New York, Los Angeles, Chicago or Miami, the brand is going to get more exposure. They’ll be playing in more nationally televised games and get more media coverage.”
Keep in mind, this is all up for negotiation, so an agent can push back against a small-market reduction if they don’t want it in the contract. “It’s a give-and-take,” one NBA agent said. “If you’re going to allow a reduction like that to be put in place, what are you getting in return that makes it worth it to include that? The main reduction incentives that you see in sneaker contracts (and all endorsement contracts) are related to injuries. If a guy isn’t playing, there are opportunities for brands to roll back their pay. There are also moral clauses, where the player’s contract could be affected if the player does something of moral turpitude.”
“You try to find what the market is and while it’s not definitive like it is when you’re negotiating an NBA contract, you hearrumors and dig for information to find out what other players were paid,” said a top NBA agent. “You also have to talk to every company. By having conversations with every company as opposed to just one or two, you get a valuation and understand what the market will bear for that particular client.” “Larger agencies have a clear-cut advantage when determining market values for players,” former NBA agent Matt Babcock said. “They will naturally have a better grip on the marketplace, as they engage in more negotiations with each shoe company due to representing more clients.”
“With a rookie, you just don’t know how they’re going to turn out,” said AND1’s head of sports marketing Dexter Gordon. “That’s why a lot of times, when an agent has a lottery pick, they try to hurry up and lock in a sneaker deal. I have to decide whether to put my money on a rookie with a lot of upside when I don’t know what’s going to happen or go with a veteran who has proven himself and is a bit safer because I’ve seen them play in the league.”
The biggest difference between rookie deals and veteran deals is that the former is all about projecting a prospect’s upside and marketability (like NBA teams do in the draft) and the latter is about evaluating a proven commodity (like NBA teams do in free agency). And unless a top pick develops into a star, they will likely earn less money on their second sneaker contract. “I think the second deal is often more of a rude awakening for guys rather than a raise,” DePaula said. “Top prospects get paid a lot and then some of those deals look bad very quickly. There’s one rookie who was a top pick in recent years and he got $2 million per year, but months into his NBA career, the company was realizing, ‘This deal isn’t going to work out.’ That player will most likely get a merch deal when his deal is up. Rookie deals are kind of a crapshoot.”
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has signed a multi-year, multi-million dollar shoe deal with Converse, making him a face of the company and a featured endorser across all brand marketing and product launches. The deal allows Green to continue within the Nike Inc. umbrella of companies, as Nike purchased Converse in 2003 and has been operating the century-old company out of Boston since.
Their conversations began throughout the fall, "picked up" at the start of the calendar year, before "talks solidified" over a lengthy Boston dinner between Adrian Stelly, Green and Jesse Stollak, when the Warriors were in town to play the Celtics in late January. It was the brashness with which Green is known for, and his winning resume, that ultimately appealed to the brand.
Green is expected to have his own "signature expressions of that, in a player edition form," according to Stollak, with potential releases expected later this calendar year.
Adrian Wojnarowski: Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green is signing a shoe deal with Converse, sources tell ESPN. He will become the brand’s highest profile athlete since Dwyane Wade. Green had been with Nike.
New Balance will continue to expand in the sport of basketball by announcing a new multi-year partnership with the NBA. As part of the new agreement, the sportswear brand will be able to create authentic broadcast, digital and retail content featuring New Balance-sponsored athletes wearing their respective NBA uniforms and team logos. The partnership will officially start with New Balance's upcoming "We Got Now" campaign that features the reigning NBA All-Star MVP, Kawhi Leonard inspired by his journey of becoming the best in the game. The campaign will air during the Denver Nuggets v.s. Los Angeles Clippers game on Feb. 28 at 10:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.
By 2018, concurrent with the R&D team, New Balance began pitching potential endorsees with the goal of bringing a shoe to market in October 2019. Remember, the typical turnaround is a year and a half. These early pitches didn’t have prototypes or samples. It was all theoretical, just hope and hunger waiting for a chance to come to life. During this time, the design team received word that Kawhi Leonard was on the radar. Usually a player of this caliber doesn’t ever hit the free agency market, but he had turned down a four-year, $22 million extension with Jordan Brand in March 2018 and the company announced that it would let him walk in October 2018.
“We went from the world not knowing about New Balance Basketball in October (2018) to ‘Can we get him in a New Balance shoe by the All-Star game in February (2019)?’ ” Grondin said. “I’ve been enjoying it. One of the reasons that I came is I wanted to build and start something of my own,” Leonard explained in late January, after being asked why he chose to sign a multiyear contract with New Balance in the neighborhood of $5 million annually. “Start with this new company in basketball and they’ve been great. And we’re going to keep building this relationship from here.”
“We’re not going to turn Kawhi into an Instagram comedian,” Cassidy said when asked about the brand’s conscious decision to heavily lean into Leonard’s eccentricities. New Balance followed that up with another billboard, this one reading “Board Man Gets Titles,” a reference to a story by The Athletic that went viral last season. Merchandise followed in the form of plain black t-shirts with “Fun Guy” in the most ho-hum box lettering imaginable.
Not even now that he’s a slam-dunk champion. Not even after signing a new endorsement deal over the weekend with Puma, which also inked a deal with Heat rookie Kendrick Nunn. The only things Jones Jr. is changing are people’s perceptions that dunking is all there is in his game. Jones Jr., the Heat’s high-flying forward who turned 23 on the night he soared over teammate Bam Adebayo and others on his way to his first dunk title, something he longed to win ever since coming up short in the competition in 2017, isn’t preoccupied with what the critics say.
Jones Jr. signing with Puma should also help with his reputation — not to mention his footwear choices on a daily basis. “It helps me with shoes because I really don’t have to buy any shoes anymore,” Jones Jr. said. “I don’t have to worry about what I’m going to wear. I had a lot of Pumas already, but now I just can grab anything that has Puma on it.”
But has the increased attention stemming from Saturday night’s memorable victory over Aaron Gordon of the Orlando Magic changed Jones Jr.? “Man, he walked in and didn’t say nothing to me this morning,” Jimmy Butler joked. “Nah, he’s the same dude. He’s always going to be like that. And I know him: If he goes to the dunk contest next year, he’ll win it again.”
What does that player need to be to earn a signature sneaker? Harden: The whole package. Westbrook: You can't just be one-dimensional. I didn't deserve a signature shoe for a while, because I didn't earn it. But I've earned my way, and now I have my own. I'm realistic when it pertains to that. Some players just get a shoe. Like James said: You gotta have the package. The fan base. Your play gotta speak, obviously. Outside of basketball, whatever else you got going on. You gotta be “that guy” to be able to have a shoe. Because nowadays everybody got a shoe. [laughs]
With nearly 6.5 million viewers tuned in to an epic dunk-off between Aaron Gordon and Derrick Jones Jr., the 2020 slam dunk contest helped launch each player not only to new heights on the hardwood, but also in the marketing world. In the aftermath of his narrowly claimed slam dunk contest win, Jones signed a multiyear footwear and apparel endorsement deal with Puma, adding the 6-foot-6 high-flyer to a select group of NBA and WNBA athlete partners with the company.
