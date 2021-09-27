-
Adrian Wojnarowski: Porter Jr., joins Luka Doncic, Trae…
September 28, 2021 | 1:22 pm EDT Update
Nerlens Noel after re-signing with Knicks: It was the best agency I ever experienced
Fred Katz: Nerlens Noel on what free agency was like for him: “It was the best free agency I ever experienced…It was beautiful.” Noel re-signed with the Knicks on a three-year contract over the summer.
Harrison Faigen: LeBron says he has been up since 5:30 a.m. because he was so excited for training camp. “I missed you guys and some of your great and not so great questions.”
Chris Grenham: Aaron Nesmith on Ime Udoka: “His personality is contagious and it’ll trickle down to the rest of the team.”
September 28, 2021 | 1:15 pm EDT Update
Anthony Davis: Everybody on the Lakers is vaccinated
Kyle Goon: Anthony Davis: “I think everybody on the team is vaccinated, if I’m not mistaken. We all have families. I did it for my family. … I just wanted to make sure I’m always protecting my family, first and foremost.”