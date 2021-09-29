Sarah K. Spencer: I asked John Collins if he felt relieved after finally signing an extension with the Hawks. “More so like a narrowing, more tunnel vision around my eyes.” He gets to keep building (and hopefully keep winning) in Atlanta, which has come to be home: ajc.com/sports/atlanta…
September 29, 2021 | 9:01 pm EDT Update
Kelly Iko: Josh Christopher on SGA, Russ and the league fashion gurus: “They dress well but I think I dress good too. They do their thing for sure. My brother’s a designer too so this whole fashion thing isn’t new to me. I’ve been doing it for a long time. But shoutout to all those guys.”
Law Murray: The Clippers have released the following statement regarding the passing this week of Assane Drame: The Clippers organization mourns the loss of Assane Drame, a dedicated employee, a talented videographer and a loyal friend.
September 29, 2021 | 8:20 pm EDT Update
The biggest bump in Bradley Beal’s contributions to the Wizards this season may not come from any on-court improvements. After all, there isn’t much in his game to improve. Instead, the recognition of a growingly necessary offseason trend could be what helps Beal, and the Wizards, the most in the long run: recruiting. “In order to win and compete, you got to pick up that phone. I learned that on Team USA, honestly,” Beal said in a conversation with NBC Sports Washington Wizards Insider Chris Miller. “I couldn’t breathe. I couldn’t breathe without someone asking me what I wanted to do this summer. Would I play with that person.”