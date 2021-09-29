USA Today Sports

Kevin Chouinard: Nate McMillan said De’Andre Hunter went through all of practice for the first time today and now they’re waiting on seeing how he feels tomorrow.

September 29, 2021 | 9:01 pm EDT Update

September 29, 2021 | 8:20 pm EDT Update
The biggest bump in Bradley Beal’s contributions to the Wizards this season may not come from any on-court improvements. After all, there isn’t much in his game to improve. Instead, the recognition of a growingly necessary offseason trend could be what helps Beal, and the Wizards, the most in the long run: recruiting. “In order to win and compete, you got to pick up that phone. I learned that on Team USA, honestly,” Beal said in a conversation with NBC Sports Washington Wizards Insider Chris Miller. “I couldn’t breathe. I couldn’t breathe without someone asking me what I wanted to do this summer. Would I play with that person.”
