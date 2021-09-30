USA Today Sports

Meanwhile, in Bogdan Bogdanovic's IG stories... http://…

19 hours ago via hoopshype

September 30, 2021 | 9:41 pm EDT Update

Denzel Valentine: Cleveland really different than Chicago but a good different

5 hours ago via Chris Fedor @ Cleveland Plain Dealer

Now he’s in Cleveland looking to rebuild his career. It could be his final shot. “This is a major difference for me obviously,” Valentine said. “Coming in here and being part of a young hungry group that wants to win and wants to get better and wants to compete, I’m just happy to be here and happy to be part of it. Individually, just do whatever I can. Come in, play my minutes, make shots, share the ball, play defense, be versatile, be the player I know I can be. Do all the little things and take advantage of the moment. I like the group. I like everything we have. I like our direction. It’s really different than Chicago, but it’s a good different. Change is good sometimes.”
5 hours ago via Chris Fedor @ Cleveland Plain Dealer

“I think me being able to play 1-4 and being able to guard 1-4, I think that helps a lot,” he said. “I’m a winner despite what happened in Chicago. I’ve played state championships, Final Fours in college. Just that mentality of coming in and competing every day, I can bring that. “I know what I’m capable of doing. I’ve done it in the league. I’ve had 30-point games. We’ve won eight games in a row in my second season. I’ve played with Hall of Fame teammates and in the playoffs. I’ve done a lot in this league, but it just hasn’t been consistent. Just being able to do what I’ve done in the league already and just do it consistently, that’s what I’m trying to do here.”
5 hours ago via Chris Fedor @ Cleveland Plain Dealer

5 hours ago via K.C. Johnson @ NBC Sports

September 30, 2021 | 8:34 pm EDT Update
