USA Today Sports

The Jump: "I don't see no flaws in his game at all" —…

7 hours ago via _Talkin_NBA
The Jump: “I don’t see no flaws in his game at all” — @Allen Iverson on @Trae Young’s game h/t @Taylor Rooks (B/R) #NBATwitter pic.twitter.com/vYbfskD1b5

Uncategorized

, ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
October 1, 2021 | 9:45 pm EDT Update
October 1, 2021 | 7:22 pm EDT Update
Home