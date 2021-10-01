The Jump: “I don’t see no flaws in his game at all” — @Allen Iverson on @Trae Young’s game h/t @Taylor Rooks (B/R) #NBATwitter pic.twitter.com/vYbfskD1b5
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
October 1, 2021 | 9:45 pm EDT Update
Suns announce double-header for Wednesday: Lakers vs. Suns followed by Aces vs. Mercury
Kellan Olson: Devin Booker said he will be in attendance for the Mercury’s playoff game Sunday in Phoenix before they fly out to Sacramento for Monday’s preseason opener. “I’ve always been a supporter of our Mercury team and they’ve always held us down also. We have a big game coming Sunday,”
October 1, 2021 | 7:22 pm EDT Update
Zion Williamson: I love it [in New Orleans]
Eliot Clough: Zion Williamson emphasizing his desire to stay in New Orleans on his Instagram story pic.twitter.com/9S6MYGdPxd