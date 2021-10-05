-
All NBA Teams
Chris Kirschner: Trae Young said his quad is still sore…
October 5, 2021 | 2:54 pm EDT Update
Rylan Stiles: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on Josh Giddey “his brain is ahead of his age for sure in terms of seeing basketball” praised his playmaking of course.
Christopher Hine: Highlight from today’s media availability. Asked Chris Finch if boxing out was a dying art in the NBA. Finch: “It died a long time ago.”
Alex Schiffer: Steve Nash expects Steve Clifford around a good amount this season. Said the players love him and he’s fortunate to have him. Clifford is a consultant and won’t be around the team daily but expects him around “quite a bit.”
Rylan Stiles: Mark Daigneault on his loss of voice “I was yelling at the Blue facility because the acoustics aren’t great.” Mentions he isn’t in Coaching shape right now and “has to get going” from his voice to his sleep. Said halls couldn’t take care of this one.
October 5, 2021 | 2:11 pm EDT Update
Trae Young not practicing due to quad injury
Chris Kirschner: Nate McMillan said Trae Young did not practice today. His status for tomorrow’s game against Cleveland is up in the air. McMillan did say he would be cautious because it’s preseason.