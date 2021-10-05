Chris Kirschner: For tomorrow’s game vs. Cleveland: De’Andre Hunter (knee injury management) is probable. Trae Young (right quad contusion) is doubtful. Bogdan Bogdanovic (rest) is out. Clint Capela (Achilles injury management) is out. Onyeka Okongwu (shoulder surgery rehabilitation) is out
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
October 6, 2021 | 4:56 am EDT Update
Suns, Mikal Bridges not close on extension deal yet?
Adrian Wojnarowski: Mikal Bridges is an important young player on this Suns’ team, really one of the best overall young players on that Suns team. And again, they’ve had talks with Phoenix, they’re not there yet on an extension.
Adrian Wojnarowski: Mikal Bridges is another player that has a lot of interest in the marketplace. If he has to go into restricted free agency, I think people see him as a $20 million a year plus player
Kyrie Irving only wants to play for Nets
Jake Fischer: Anyone who I know who’s been remotely involved with Brooklyn since they signed Kevin and Kyrie in 2019 have maintained that he does not want to go anywhere, but be in Brooklyn. He wants to be in Brooklyn with Kevin and they want to win a championship together.
Darren Wolfson: He has planted some seeds including with Philadelphia. Sachin Gupta has reached out to Philadelphia. He has an excellent relationship with multiple people in the Philadelphia front office, including Daryl Morey, so Gupta has established contact officially with Philadelphia to register trade interest in Ben Simmons.
Wolves not willing to part with core players in Ben Simmons pursuit
Darren Wolfson: However, the same hurdles remain. Daryl Morey at some point needs to stop asking for the moon. Presumably he will. But even then there is not a sense that the Philadelphia front office has interest in who the wolves are willing to make available. Gupta, like Gersson (Rosas) is not trading Anthony Edwards, is not trading Karl-Anthony Towns. The key is to find a third team.
Chris Mannix: When I talked to different team executives, I pretty consistently hear that they are hoping the Sixers hold their ground here. Maybe Ben Simmons will never come back to Philadelphia, that seems to be the most likely way this plays out. But there were executives that I talked to that were happy that the Sixers put that 8 million-plus lump payment into escrow and effectively are using it to dock Ben Simmons’ pay while he’s out.
A source familiar with the conversations between Simmons’ camp and the Sixers told PhillyVoice that the only consistent or clear message this offseason was about the accelerated timeline Simmons has been evaluated on compared to other No. 1 overall picks. In most instances, agent Rich Paul and others have pointed out, top picks are sent to bad teams where they can figure out who they are and how their career is going to play out.