7 hours ago via Michael Pina @ Sports Illustrated
Teammates describe Young off the court as reserved and soft-spoken, tending to spend most of his time around family. But who he is during games has started to consume the organization’s culture. The NBA is brimming with self-belief. The unshakable way Young puts his on display makes it uniquely transmittable—and beloved by everyone battling on the same side.

October 6, 2021 | 5:46 pm EDT Update

Cody Zeller to undergo surgery on broken nose

Jason Quick: Blazers injury update: Center Cody Zeller is having surgery Friday on his nose, which was inadvertently whacked by Andre Iguodala in Monday’s preseason opener. Doctors tried to set it, but apparently nose was “crushed” according to Coach Billups.
4 mins ago via jwquick

October 6, 2021 | 4:55 pm EDT Update
