Young came back in the fourth quarter but didn’t have the explosive speed that makes him so effective. Atlanta would lose the game 113–102, then split the next two without Young. This wasn’t the only injury in the series—Giannis Antetokounmpo hyperextended his left knee two days later—but it was massive enough to make those involved wonder what could have been after the Hawks fell in six. “To me it was our Finals,” Atlanta center Clint Capela says. “I was like, If we win this [series], we’re gonna win.”
October 6, 2021 | 5:46 pm EDT Update
Cody Zeller to undergo surgery on broken nose
Jason Quick: Blazers injury update: Center Cody Zeller is having surgery Friday on his nose, which was inadvertently whacked by Andre Iguodala in Monday’s preseason opener. Doctors tried to set it, but apparently nose was “crushed” according to Coach Billups.
Kyle Goon: Frank Vogel says Kent Bazemore has “separated himself some” because of his length and athleticism, which the coaching staff has felt is more impressive up close.
Kellan Olson: Monty Williams said the Suns and Mercury sharing a facility has for sure made it easier to connect with them. Sometimes when Monty is there he will hop on an exercise bike and watch them practice. Said it is really cool to have those types of daily interactions.
Rod Beard: #Pistons Dwane Casey says they value Killian Hayes being aggressive more than potential turnovers — he’s one of the guys who should have the ball in his hands and making decisions.
Rod Beard: #Pistons Dwane Casey on Isaiah Stewart’s defense: “His ability to stay between the ball and basket is much better … his ability to communicate and coverage are much better.”
Ira Winderman: PJ Tucker not on Heat injury report for Thursday at Houston. Oladipo and Haslem again out. Martin (ankle), Vincent (groin), Garrett (back) listed as questionable.
October 6, 2021 | 4:55 pm EDT Update
Chris Paul to make pre-season debut against Lakers
Kellan Olson: Monty Williams confirmed that Jae Crowder and Chris Paul will play today and Devin Booker is out.