12 hours ago via ChrisKirschner
Chris Kirschner: The Hawks are signing forward DaQuan Jeffries to a partially guaranteed deal, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA. Jeffries has played two NBA seasons and was most recently with San Antonio.

October 7, 2021 | 8:43 pm EDT Update
In Los Angeles, an unvaccinated Laker or Clipper could apparently still take part in home games, provided they provide proof of a negative test to comply with the county health order as it applies to Staples Center. The point could be moot for now, as both the Lakers and Clippers in recent weeks have said that their rosters are fully vaccinated, but teams often add new players throughout a season.
4 hours ago via Andrew Greif @ Los Angeles Times

October 7, 2021 | 6:27 pm EDT Update
