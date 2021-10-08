That central tension may be amplified by another: The Hawks will in all likelihood need (at least) one more marquee name to win a championship. That player may already be under contract, whether it’s Collins—who adamantly believes he’s about to make his first All-Star Game—Hunter or someone else, but for now it’s a critical unknown. A consolidation trade could be in Atlanta’s best interest, particularly for a star who’s intrigued by the team’s success—a possibility the front office mentioned during the offseason. “I know there’s rumors out there, but our focus right now is only what’s in our airspace, while also being open to when that opportunity [for a trade] comes,” Fields says. “We’re going to entertain a lot of different paths to success.”
October 8, 2021 | 7:34 am EDT Update
Chauncey Billups on Damian Lillard: 'I’m not going to be the guy preaching 'stay here''
However, if Lillard contemplates a change of scenery, head coach Chauncey Billups would be the last person begging for him to stay. “I came here to coach you, but it’s your career, it’s your life and it’s your family.” Billups said on Sirius XM NBA Radio. “I’ve been there before, and I’m not going to be the guy preaching ‘Stay here, go there, do this.’” “I got a job to do, I want to do it with you, obviously. But if at some point you deem ‘Hey, another place is another place for me,’ that’s not going to be an indictment on myself. That’s going to be you making a decision for you and your family.”
SiriusXM NBA Radio: Trail Blazers Head Coach Chauncey Billups reveals his message to Damian Lillard. Hear the Portland Trail Blazers Season Preview Show featuring Chauncey Billups and more tonight at 9pET on NBA Radio! @trailblazers | @1MrBigShot | @NBA | #NBA75
Daryl Macon Jr. sat down with Eurohoops during the Media Day hosted by Panathinaikos OPAP at the outset of the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague season, his first in the premier European club continental competition. Macon, 25, discussed his goal of making it back to the NBA and also shared many of his experiences playing overseas. “Yes. For sure. It takes time. It’s not something that happens overnight,” he mentioned regarding displaying his talents in the NBA, “For the most part, I try not to think about it. It’s most definitely going to happen.”
James Harden on Kyrie Irving: 'I want him to be on the team'
At this point, the Nets — both management and players — say they want Irving back on the court, but respect his privacy claims. “If he’s not on the court, yeah [it would hurt us]. He’s one of our best players and one of our leaders,” Harden said after practice Thursday. “I want him to be on the team, of course,” Harden told reporters when asked if he hopes Irving would get vaccinated. “He’s been a huge part since I’ve been here, a huge part of our success. The success we did have last year, we were kind of finding a rhythm, that chemistry that we’ve built. I can remember last year that one road trip we had, me and Kyrie. He’s just a special talent that you don’t really see often, so of course I would want him to be on the team. He’s one of the reasons why I came here.”
Sean Marks told Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer that while the issue may be roiling social media, he believes his team is doing just fine, thank you very much. “It’s definitely out in the Twitterverse more than it is in our locker room, without a doubt,” Marks said. “All I can tell you is what he’s told everybody: It’s a private matter, and he needs to talk to the right people and figure out in his close circle what he wants to do.” “It’ll work itself out, however it works,” Harden added, offering some optimism. “For us, it’s just keep chopping wood, keep treading water. Every single day we focus on things we can control, things that we can get better at. Our focus tomorrow is for us as a team, myself, Kevin and the entire organization is getting better tomorrow in the preseason game, and after that, every single day. Whatever happens, happens. But we’ve got to focus on what we can control.”
Of course on Friday, Irving’s private decisions becomes a public matter with his first missed game … and first missed paycheck, $381,000. More and more questions will be raised about when Irving might get vaccinated or give a steadfast no to the vaccine. That hasn’t happened yet. Harden, who said he hasn’t spoken to his backcourt mate about his stand, was asked if he was disappointed. “It’s not disappointing at all. It’s not disappointing,” he said. “Kai believes in what he believes in. His family is behind him, we’re behind him. That’s all that it is.”
Kyrie Irving’s status in the league is no secret to anyone. Unless Irving changes his stance about getting vaccinated against COVID-19, the Brooklyn Nets guard will miss all of the Nets’ home games this season. It’s a big blow to a team with legitimate championship aspirations this season. At least one segment in the Nets organization seems to have resigned to life without Kyrie in the Barclays Center. A recent tweet has circulated amongst Nets fans, showing the team’s promotional emails. Noticeably, Irving is missing from some of these emails. How curious… (via The Glue Guys)