USA Today Sports

NBA rumors: Tim MacMahon: Drafting DeAndre Ayton over Luka Doncic was a total Robert Sarver move

4 hours ago via Apple Podcasts
Tim MacMahon: I have been told by multiple people who were with the Phoenix organization that [picking Ayton] was a total Robert Sarver move. It sure wasn’t Igor [Kokoskov]! He wanted them obviously to get Luka, and to put a big offer on the table for Clint Capela. Who is ironically now one of the leverage points that the Suns have, if you want to make Capela-Ayton comps and look at Capela’s contract.

, , , Top Rumors

, , , , , , , ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
October 11, 2021 | 12:40 pm EDT Update
The Portland Trail Blazers announced today the addition of Neil Everett to the broadcast team starting in the 2021-22 season. Everett will be Television Studio Host for pre, half and post-game coverage for most Trail Blazers road games. Everett, a Portland native, has strong Pacific Northwest ties. After high school in Spokane, he attended Willamette University in Salem before transferring to the University of Oregon where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Journalism. Everett joined ESPN in July 2000 as an anchor for ESPNEWS and is a household name on SportsCenter, where he will continue to anchor the late-night edition from Los Angeles.
5 mins ago via NBA.com

, Uncategorized

,

October 11, 2021 | 11:50 am EDT Update
Home