The Portland Trail Blazers announced today the addition of Neil Everett to the broadcast team starting in the 2021-22 season. Everett will be Television Studio Host for pre, half and post-game coverage for most Trail Blazers road games. Everett, a Portland native, has strong Pacific Northwest ties. After high school in Spokane, he attended Willamette University in Salem before transferring to the University of Oregon where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Journalism. Everett joined ESPN in July 2000 as an anchor for ESPNEWS and is a household name on SportsCenter, where he will continue to anchor the late-night edition from Los Angeles.