Tim MacMahon: I have been told by multiple people who were with the Phoenix organization that [picking Ayton] was a total Robert Sarver move. It sure wasn’t Igor [Kokoskov]! He wanted them obviously to get Luka, and to put a big offer on the table for Clint Capela. Who is ironically now one of the leverage points that the Suns have, if you want to make Capela-Ayton comps and look at Capela’s contract.
October 11, 2021 | 12:40 pm EDT Update
Talen Horton-Tucker to undergo surgery
Shams Charania: Lakers guard Talen Horton-Tucker has a torn ligament in his right thumb and will undergo surgery, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
Keith Pompey: #Sixers guard @FurkanKorkmaz talks about the possibility on Ben Simmons returning to the team in the near future.
Nets sign Jordan Bowden, Brandon Rachal
Nets Daily: Nets have requested waivers on guards Bryce Brown and Josh Gray and signed guard Jordan Bowden and forward Brandon Rachal, all bookkeeping moves as they work to out fill out Long Island Nets roster.
Mark Medina: Today, I begin a new job with @NBAcom & @NBATV. Grateful for the new opportunity and looking forward to it! Some details below
The Portland Trail Blazers announced today the addition of Neil Everett to the broadcast team starting in the 2021-22 season. Everett will be Television Studio Host for pre, half and post-game coverage for most Trail Blazers road games. Everett, a Portland native, has strong Pacific Northwest ties. After high school in Spokane, he attended Willamette University in Salem before transferring to the University of Oregon where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Journalism. Everett joined ESPN in July 2000 as an anchor for ESPNEWS and is a household name on SportsCenter, where he will continue to anchor the late-night edition from Los Angeles.
Lamar Odom might have his next boxing opponent … ’cause O.T. Genasis tells TMZ Sports he’d consider stepping in the ring with the NBA champ — if the money’s right. 41-year-old Lamar is fresh off whooping J.Lo’s ex-hubby, Ojani Noa, in his second-ever Celebrity Boxing bout … and has already been called out by Benzino.
October 11, 2021 | 11:50 am EDT Update
