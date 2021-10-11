USA Today Sports

“My back really started hurting bad,” Goodwin recal…

14 hours ago via Rashad Milligan @ Peachtree Hoops
“My back really started hurting bad,” Goodwin recalled. “Then, I’m like, ‘OK. I need to go to the doctor. That’s when I found out I had blood clots. That all within the span of a month.” Goodwin then left nothing up to the imagination when he revealed what he believed caused the health issues. “I was fine until then,” Goodwin said. “I was fine up until I took the vaccine, I was fine.” Blood clots have been reported as rare side effects of Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Uncategorized

,

More HoopsHype Rumors
October 11, 2021 | 9:09 pm EDT Update
October 11, 2021 | 8:22 pm EDT Update

Zion Williamson to get scans on injured foot

The New Orleans Pelicans’ regular-season opener is a little more than a week away, and star forward Zion Williamson is still a limited participant in practice. Monday, prior to the Pelicans’ preseason finale against the Utah Jazz, coach Willie Green said Williamson will “get some scans in a day or so.” The results of those medical tests will determine if Williamson can become more involved in practice.
9 hours ago via CHRISTIAN CLARK @ New Orleans Times-Picayune

, Top Rumors

, , ,

This rumor is part of a storyline: 170 more rumors
“We’ll know more after that,” Green said. “But right now, he’s doing his cardio work, still doing his conditioning. He can do a little on the floor. Then hopefully we can progress soon after that.” Williamson is recovering from a right foot fracture. Williamson hurt his foot working out on his own prior to Summer League, executive vice president of basketball operations David Griffin said last month.
9 hours ago via CHRISTIAN CLARK @ New Orleans Times-Picayune

, Uncategorized

, ,

Home