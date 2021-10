Rather than potentially lose half of his $31.5 million salary this season – the NBA said last week that non-vaccinated players not granted a medical or religious exemption would not be paid for missed games this year – Wiggins acquiesced and was vaccinated last week. Curry says there will be no repercussions going forward. “We understand that there was something in terms of how he saw things and how he believed that it took a while, it took ’till last week for him to get vaccinated,” Curry said. “But I think the biggest thing is, I wouldn’t have looked any differently in terms of him as a human being had he decided ‘this is not what I want to do; I’m going to miss games and all that.’ I would have been a little disappointed, but it’s not that I would see him any differently as a human being, and how I’ve come to know him, especially the last two years. Thankfully, he did his part. He got outside of his comfort zone, and asked the right questions, got the right information, understood the ramifications for what was at stake, and got it done and now he’ll be available. That’s one part of it. But he also is a true testament to the greater good, what we’re all talking about, and how everybody, we feel, should kind of handle the situation, when it comes to making that decision and getting it done. I’m excited he’s going to be around. I’m excited that he made that decision, and that’s he’s going to be available for us.”