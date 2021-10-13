-
All NBA Teams
- All NBA Teams
-
-
Michael Scotto: Kevin Huerter might command Joe Harris …
October 13, 2021 | 8:03 pm EDT Update
JD Shaw: The Bucks signed Rayjon Tucker to an Exhibit 10 contract, according to a league source. Tucker holds NBA experience with the Jazz and Sixers. He also played 16 games with Wisconsin back in 2019-20.
Callie Caplan: Jason Kidd, between quarters on ESPN, about the different for KP: “It’s the joy. I think he’s having a lot of fun, and with that, you’re going to be at your best. He’s healthy. He feels great, and we’ve been seeing it all preseason and training camp.”
Aaron J. Fentress: Damian Lillard said he probably won’t play at Golden State on Friday. Not 100 percent sure.
Charlotte Hornets PR: INJURY UPDATE: @Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges left in the first half with right knee discomfort and will not return to tonight’s game #AllFly
October 13, 2021 | 7:02 pm EDT Update
Mamadi Diakite suffers hip fracture
Rylan Stiles: Mamadi Diakite is out with a left hip fracture it was announced today by the Oklahoma City Thunder. The injury was sustained during the Thunder’s preseason game at Milwaukee on Oct. 10 and there is no timetable for his return.