7 hours ago via sarah_k_spence
Sarah K. Spencer: Trae Young on his quad: “It’s a lot better. Still a little bruise-y feeling, but it’s a bruise, it’s something that’s going to heal over time. It should feel better next couple days.”

2 days ago via sarah_k_spence
Sarah K. Spencer: Some positive Hawks injury news: both Trae Young and De'Andre Hunter were able to participate in practice today, Nate McMillan says. Clint Capela did some live work for the first time today.
5 days ago via sarah_k_spence
Sarah K. Spencer: Trae Young did not participate in practice today, just got treatment, Nate McMillan says. Delon Wright warmed up but didn't do any live work. De'Andre Hunter had some soreness and didn't do anything live; neither did Kevin Huerter. Clint Capela has yet to do any live work.
1 week ago via sarah_k_spence
Trae Young out against Cleveland
Sarah K. Spencer: Nate McMillan says Trae Young will not play in tonight's preseason game vs. the Cavs. De'Andre Hunter WILL be available.
1 week ago via ChrisKirschner
Trae Young not practicing due to quad injury
1 week ago via ChrisKirschner
1 week ago via sarah_k_spence
Trae Young injury not serious
Sarah K. Spencer: I asked Trae Young about his quad. He says he's experiencing some pain and some swelling but that he'll be alright. "I'll be good. Trust me."
3 months ago via TimBontemps
Tim Bontemps: Trae Young said his bone bruise is on his heel. He said he felt it every time he tried to push off on his right foot, and that playing came down to pain tolerance.
3 months ago via TimBontemps
Tim Bontemps: Nate McMillan said Trae Young had done nothing on the court since Game 3 before tonight’s game besides testing his injury pregame. “The message tonight was no regrets. Leave everything out on the court. And that’s what I saw from Trae tonight.”
3 months ago via malika_andrews
Trae Young back for Hawks
Malika Andrews: Hawks star Trae Young will play in Game 6 tonight vs. Milwaukee, sources tell @Adrian Wojnarowski and me. Young missed the last two games with a bone bruise in his right foot.
3 months ago via TimBontemps
3 months ago via BenGolliver
3 months ago via TimBontemps
3 months ago via TheSteinLine
Trae Young questionable, Giannis Antetokoumpo doubtful for Game 6
3 months ago via CVivlamoreAJC
Nate McMillan on Trae Young injury: It's not anything long-term
3 months ago via CVivlamoreAJC
3 months ago via Twitter
Trae Young available for Game 6?
3 months ago via TheSteinLine
3 months ago via sarah_k_spence
Sarah K. Spencer: "He just didn't feel comfortable enough to go tonight," Nate McMillan says of Trae Young. Trae hasn't suffered any kind of setback, however, McMillan says.
3 months ago via wojespn
Trae Young out for Game 5
Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN Sources with @Malika Andrews: Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young (foot) is out for Game 5 vs. Bucks tonight. Young will continue to rehab with hopes of playing in the Eastern Conference Finals Game 6 on Saturday in Atlanta.
3 months ago via malika_andrews
4 months ago via TheSteinLine
Trae Young, Clint Capela questionable for Game 5
4 months ago via sarah_k_spence
No updates on Trae Young or Clint Capela injuries
Sarah K. Spencer: No updates on Trae Young or Clint Capela from Nate McMillan. McMillan says he hasn't met with the training staff yet to get those updates (today is a travel day for the team).
4 months ago via ASherrodblakely
4 months ago via ASherrodblakely
Trae Young a game-time decision for Game 5
4 months ago via wojespn
Trae Young out for Game 4
Adrian Wojnarowski: Reporting with @Malika_Andrews: Hawks star Trae Young is out for Game 4 vs. Bucks with a deep bone bruise in his right foot. Young exhausted every avenue to try and find a way to return to play, but a severe lack of mobility and significant degree of pain made it impossible.
4 months ago via wojespn
4 months ago via sarah_k_spence
Sarah K. Spencer: And here's the Hawks official injury report, ahead of Game 4: Trae Young (right foot bone bruise) is out. Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee soreness) is available. Brandon Goodwin (minor respiratory condition) is out. De’Andre Hunter (right meniscus surgery) is out.
4 months ago via Twitter
4 months ago via sarah_k_spence
Sarah K. Spencer: Lou Williams will start for the Hawks tonight, with Trae Young out.
4 months ago via JimOwczarski
Trae Young considered as game-time decision for Game 4
Jim Owczarski: #Hawks head coach Nate McMillan said guard Trae Young will be a game time decision tonight vs. the #Bucks. He said Young was present at shootaround, but left it at that.
4 months ago via ChrisKirschner
Chris Kirschner: From Trae’s Instagram story: pic.twitter.com/ZMEKmabxQI
4 months ago via ChrisKirschner
Chris Kirschner: For tomorrow’s game vs. Milwaukee: Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee soreness) is probable. Trae Young (right foot bone bruise) is questionable. Brandon Goodwin (minor respiratory condition) is out. De’Andre Hunter (right meniscus surgery) is out.
4 months ago via TheSteinLine
Trae Young questionable for Game 4
Marc Stein: The Hawks say Trae Young had an MRI taken earlier today at the Emory Sports Medicine Complex and it revealed a bone bruise to his right foot. Young will be listed as questionable for tomorrow’s Eastern Conference Finals Game 4.
4 months ago via sarah_k_spence
4 months ago via sarah_k_spence
4 months ago via sarah_k_spence
Sarah K. Spencer: Nate McMillan said the Hawks are waiting on the results of Trae Young's MRI. Said Young got more treatment today on his ankle.
4 months ago via sarah_k_spence
4 months ago via sarah_k_spence
4 months ago via BenGolliver
Trae Young hurt
4 months ago via TimBontemps
4 months ago via ChrisKirschner
Chris Kirschner: For tomorrow’s game: Trae Young (right shoulder soreness) is probable.
4 months ago via ChrisKirschner
5 months ago via sarah_k_spence
Sarah K. Spencer: For tonight’s game vs. Orlando: Trae Young (right hip soreness) is probable. Bogdan Bogdanovic (left hamstring soreness) is questionable. Clint Capela (right heel pain) is questionable. Danilo Gallinari (low back soreness) is questionable.
6 months ago via KLChouinard
Kevin Chouinard: Trae Young and Clint Capela are playing. Kevin Huerter and Bogdan Bogdanovic are game-time decisions, per Nate McMillan.
6 months ago via sarah_k_spence
Trae Young returns for Hawks
Sarah K. Spencer: Trae Young (left ankle sprain) is available tonight. Bogdan Bogdanovic (left hamstring soreness) is out.
6 months ago via sarah_k_spence
6 months ago via ChrisKirschner
6 months ago via sarah_k_spence
Sarah K. Spencer: Trae Young was diagnosed with a lateral left ankle sprain, per the team. He will be listed as out for tomorrow’s game vs. Miami and Sunday vs. Milwaukee, and his status "will be updated as appropriate." No more info other than that from the Hawks, regarding a timeline.
6 months ago via ChrisKirschner
Chris Kirschner: Hawks say Trae Young was diagnosed with a lateral left ankle sprain. His status will be updated as appropriate. My man @SportMDAnalysis said NBA players with a Grade 2 lateral sprain could return as soon as 1-2 weeks with bracing and taping.
6 months ago via wojespn
Trae Young avoids serious injury
6 months ago via ChrisKirschner
6 months ago via NBATheJump
Trae Young on ankle injury: Feels a lot better but still sore
6 months ago via sarah_k_spence
Sarah K. Spencer: Trae Young tells @Rachel__Nichols on @The Jump it was fortunate he was wearing his ankle braces, when he sprained his ankle. "It feels a lot better. Still sore. Getting an MRI here in a little bit to see if there's anything more. A lot better than what it felt in the moment."
Trae Young hurts ankle
6 months ago via ChrisKirschner
6 months ago via spidadmitchell
Donovan Mitchell: Damn man praying for you bro @TheTraeYoung 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾
6 months ago via sarah_k_spence
6 months ago via KLChouinard
6 months ago via ChrisKirschner
6 months ago via KLChouinard
Kevin Chouinard: Hawks say: Trae Young (left calf contusion) is questionable. Danilo Gallinari (right foot soreness) is doubtful. Collins, Dunn, Reddish, Snell, Hunter remain out.
7 months ago via sarah_k_spence
Clint Capela out, Trae Young to play tonight
7 months ago via sarah_k_spence
7 months ago via ChrisKirschner
Chris Kirschner: For tonight’s game vs. Cleveland: Trae Young (left quad soreness) is probable. Clint Capela (left heel pain) is questionable. Onyeka Okongwu (right adductor soreness) is questionable. Dunn, Reddish and Hunter are out.
8 months ago via sarah_k_spence
8 months ago via KLChouinard
Kevin Chouinard: For tonight vs. MIA: Trae Young (right adductor soreness) is probable. Cam Reddish (right Achilles soreness) is out. Bogdanovic, Dunn, Hunter remain out.
8 months ago via ChrisKirschner
Trae Young out tonight
8 months ago via KLChouinard
Kevin Chouinard: Hawks say that For tonight’s game vs. LA Lakers: Trae Young (left knee soreness) is probable. Onyeka Okongwu (left Achilles soreness) is questionable. Dunn, Bogdanovic, Hunter are out.
9 months ago via sarah_k_spence
Trae Young set to return from injury
9 months ago via sarah_k_spence
Sarah K. Spencer: Hawks injury report for tomorrow vs. the Clippers: Cam Reddish (right Achilles tightness) is probable. Clint Capela (right hand soreness) is questionable. Danilo Gallinari (right ankle sprain) is questionable. Trae Young (back spasm) is questionable.
9 months ago via sarah_k_spence
9 months ago via ChrisKirschner
Chris Kirschner: Bogdan Bogdanovic is currently getting his MRI on his knee right now, Lloyd Pierce says. Trae Young's wrist is sore and went through practice. He's wearing a mini brace.
10 months ago via ChrisKirschner
Chris Kirschner: For tonight’s game at Brooklyn: Trae Young (right calf soreness) is available. De’Andre Hunter (right knee soreness) is probable. Rajon Rondo (left knee soreness) is out. Danilo Gallinari (right ankle sprain) is out. Dunn, Snell, Okongwu remain out.
2 years ago via sarah_k_spence
2 years ago via ChrisKirschner
2 years ago via sarah_k_spence
2 years ago via ChrisKirschner
Chris Kirschner: Per Hawks PR, Trae Young got hit in the ankle in the fourth quarter of the Minnesota game. He felt tender after that game. He went through shootaround this morning and was fine then didn't feel fine during warmups tonight.
2 years ago via sarah_k_spence
Sarah K. Spencer: Trae Young is available to play tonight, Lloyd Pierce says. He'll start, alongside Jeff Teague, Kevin Huerter, John Collins and Damian Jones.
2 years ago via ChrisBHaynes
Trae Young injury not serious
Chris Haynes: Yahoo Sources: Atlanta Hawks not overly concerned with Trae Young’s latest ankle sprain described as closer to a “tweak.” Barring unforeseen developments overnight, there are no plans for X-rays or MRI. But they will be cautious with their All-Star guard.
2 years ago via Tim MacMahon @ ESPN
All-Star point guard Trae Young suffered a right ankle sprain late in the third quarter of the Atlanta Hawks' 123-100 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday night. Young said he wanted to continue playing, but the Hawks ruled him out for the rest of the game. He missed two games after spraining the same ankle earlier this season. On Saturday, Young said he didn't know about the severity of this injury.
2 years ago via Tim MacMahon @ ESPN
"We'll see," said Young, who was able to walk without a protective boot after the game. "I'm going to go deal with that more tomorrow. I've got some of the best training staff, especially dealing with ankles. We'll talk more about it tomorrow and hopefully be better soon."
2 years ago via KLChouinard
2 years ago via sarah_k_spence
Sarah K. Spencer: Trae Young will be available to play vs. Phoenix tonight, Lloyd Pierce says. He went through all of shootaround this morning.
2 years ago via sarah_k_spence
2 years ago via malika_andrews
2 years ago via KLChouinard
Kevin Chouinard: Lloyd Pierce said that Trae Young participated fully in today's non-contact practice. "I would imagine he'd be ready to go by Friday."
2 years ago via ChrisKirschner
“I rolled it pretty bad," Young said. “It hurts pretty bad right now, but that's to be expected. I'm getting treatment on it and iced it already." This is the second time of the year that Young has suffered an ankle injury. The first time came fives game into the regular season but he ended up missing just one week before returning.
2 years ago via CVivlamoreAJC
2 years ago via johnhollinger
2 years ago via KLChouinard
2 years ago via sarah_k_spence
Sarah K. Spencer: Hawks injury report: Trae Young (right calf contusion) is probable.
2 years ago via sarah_k_spence
Sarah K. Spencer: No minute restriction for Trae Young tonight, Lloyd Pierce says. He jokes that Young barked at him for taking him out in the first half of last night's game, saying "I hate this" Pierce was like "It's not my doing, you sprained your ankle!" 😂
2 years ago via JMcDonald_SAEN
Jeff McDonald: Derrick White, who showed up on this morning's injury report as questionable with a bruised glute, will "probably give it a go" tonight, per Pop. Trae Young (ankle) to play for Atlanta but will be limited to 30 minutes per Lloyd Pierce.
2 years ago via ChrisBHaynes
2 years ago via Sarah K. Spencer @ Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Trae Young’s recovery from his right ankle sprain was so fast, Chelsea Lane thought it was like something out of a comic book. “If you ask her, she thinks I have, like, Wolverine blood… she doesn’t understand how I healed up so fast,” Young said of the Hawks’ Executive Director of Athletic Performance and Sports Medicine. “The way it looked, when it first happened to now, it’s kind of crazy. But I was giving her props, too, because she deserves it all."
2 years ago via Sarah K. Spencer @ Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Even though Young has made a remarkable recovery in a short amount of time, that doesn’t mean he wasn’t in a lot of pain last week. After Young made his way to the locker room in Miami and got his ankle wrapped, he tried to stand up and do a calf raise on his right leg. “I almost fell over,” Young said. “I couldn’t move. There was no way I could’ve returned.”
2 years ago via Sarah K. Spencer @ Atlanta Journal-Constitution
“It feels great,” Young said. “This is probably the hardest I’ve worked as far as a small time period, and needing to listen, to do everything I could to be able to get back. If anybody knows me, (they know) I hate missing games. I hate not being able to play. So I was trying to do everything I could to be able to get back.”
2 years ago via sarah_k_spence
2 years ago via sarah_k_spence
Sarah K. Spencer: Trae Young said today's practice had a lot of contact. He was able to participate from start to finish. Said his ankle "feels great."

