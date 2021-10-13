Sarah K. Spencer: I asked Nate McMillan for an update on Onyeka Okongwu: “He wants to get out there. He just came up to me asking can he get more reps. As I told him, when you get closer to coming back, we’ll get you more reps. He’s doing well.” Says he likes how Okongwu’s rehab is coming.
Atlanta Hawks center Onyeka Okongwu -- the sixth overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft -- underwent surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder on Wednesday, and he will miss approximately six months, sources told ESPN. Okongwu's role grew as the season wore on for the Hawks, but a lingering injury beginning in May resulted in the need for the procedure. Renowned surgeon Dr. Neal ElAttrache of Kerlan-Jobe performed the procedure on Okongwu in Los Angeles, sources said.
Chris Kirschner: For tomorrow’s game at Houston: Clint Capela (left heel pain) is questionable. Onyeka Okongwu (right adductor soreness) is questionable.
Chris Kirschner: For tonight’s game vs. Cleveland: Trae Young (left quad soreness) is probable. Clint Capela (left heel pain) is questionable. Onyeka Okongwu (right adductor soreness) is questionable. Dunn, Reddish and Hunter are out.
Kevin Chouinard: Hawks say that For tonight’s game vs. LA Lakers: Trae Young (left knee soreness) is probable. Onyeka Okongwu (left Achilles soreness) is questionable. Dunn, Bogdanovic, Hunter are out.
Sarah K. Spencer: Per the Hawks, Kris Dunn has cartilage disruption in his right knee and can do modified workouts. Okongwu still has inflammation in his sesamoid bone; he's limited to shooting/conditioning. Snell has inflammation in his right cuboid bone; he's limited to shooting/conditioning. pic.twitter.com/p0Ud2j9gQB
Sarah K. Spencer: Onyeka Okongwu says he got a second MRI done on his foot and it has improved since the last time he had it checked. So, positive news on that front. Says he thinks it won't limit him in the season.