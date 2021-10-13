USA Today Sports

Sarah K. Spencer: I asked Nate McMillan for an update o…

6 hours ago via sarah_k_spence

More on Onyeka Okongwu Injury

2 months ago via BigO21_
3 months ago via Adrian Wojnarowski @ ESPN
Onyeka Okongwu out six months
Atlanta Hawks center Onyeka Okongwu -- the sixth overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft -- underwent surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder on Wednesday, and he will miss approximately six months, sources told ESPN. Okongwu's role grew as the season wore on for the Hawks, but a lingering injury beginning in May resulted in the need for the procedure. Renowned surgeon Dr. Neal ElAttrache of Kerlan-Jobe performed the procedure on Okongwu in Los Angeles, sources said.
7 months ago via sarah_k_spence
7 months ago via ChrisKirschner
7 months ago via sarah_k_spence
Clint Capela out, Trae Young to play tonight
7 months ago via sarah_k_spence
7 months ago via ChrisKirschner
Chris Kirschner: For tonight’s game vs. Cleveland: Trae Young (left quad soreness) is probable. Clint Capela (left heel pain) is questionable. Onyeka Okongwu (right adductor soreness) is questionable. Dunn, Reddish and Hunter are out.
8 months ago via KLChouinard
Kevin Chouinard: Hawks say that For tonight’s game vs. LA Lakers: Trae Young (left knee soreness) is probable. Onyeka Okongwu (left Achilles soreness) is questionable. Dunn, Bogdanovic, Hunter are out.
9 months ago via KLChouinard
9 months ago via ChrisKirschner
10 months ago via KLChouinard
11 months ago via sarah_k_spence
Sarah K. Spencer: Per the Hawks, Kris Dunn has cartilage disruption in his right knee and can do modified workouts. Okongwu still has inflammation in his sesamoid bone; he's limited to shooting/conditioning. Snell has inflammation in his right cuboid bone; he's limited to shooting/conditioning. pic.twitter.com/p0Ud2j9gQB
http://twitter.com/sarah_k_spence/status/1333517882152660995
11 months ago via sarah_k_spence
Sarah K. Spencer: Onyeka Okongwu says he got a second MRI done on his foot and it has improved since the last time he had it checked. So, positive news on that front. Says he thinks it won't limit him in the season.

, , Uncategorized

, , ,

Storyline: Onyeka Okongwu Injury
More HoopsHype Rumors
October 13, 2021 | 8:03 pm EDT Update
October 13, 2021 | 7:02 pm EDT Update
Home