Kevin Chouinard: Clint Capela is available to play for limited minutes. At least some other starters will also be on limited minutes.
October 14, 2021 | 9:01 pm EDT Update
Lakers' affiliate trades G League draft first overall pick for Frank Mason
In a three-team trade, South Bay has acquired the returning player rights to 2020 G League MVP Frank Mason III while sending the returning player rights to Reggie Hearn and a second-round pick in the 2021 Draft to the Memphis Hustle and a first-round pick in the 2021 Draft to the Delaware Blue Coats.
Mike Trudell: The guys carrying minor injuries won’t play tonight, as Nunn, Monk and Ellington miss a second straight preseason game. Vogel remains hopeful that Nunn and Monk in particular are ready for the opener, and they’ll keep monitoring Ellington’s hamstring.
October 14, 2021 | 8:36 pm EDT Update
Elijah Bryant waived by Milwaukee
The Milwaukee Bucks have requested waivers on guard Elijah Bryant. Bryant appeared in four preseason games with the Bucks and averaged 10.8 points in 19.9 minutes per game.
Jovan Buha: Luke Walton on his reaction to Russell Westbrook joining the Lakers: “That’s as talented of a team as you’re gonna find. … This is another monster that’s going to be in the West.”
Michael Singer: Michael Malone showed 25 clips to the #Nuggets this morning, including 5 that highlighted the lack of communication. Malone said Jeff Green spoke up this morning and owned his mistakes and called out others. Yes, Malone appreciated the candid talk.