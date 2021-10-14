USA Today Sports

Kevin Chouinard: Clint Capela is available to play for …

12 hours ago via KLChouinard
Kevin Chouinard: Clint Capela is available to play for limited minutes. At least some other starters will also be on limited minutes.

, Uncategorized

, ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
October 14, 2021 | 9:01 pm EDT Update

Lakers' affiliate trades G League draft first overall pick for Frank Mason

In a three-team trade, South Bay has acquired the returning player rights to 2020 G League MVP Frank Mason III while sending the returning player rights to Reggie Hearn and a second-round pick in the 2021 Draft to the Memphis Hustle and a first-round pick in the 2021 Draft to the Delaware Blue Coats.
9 hours ago via G League

, Top Rumors

, , , , , ,

This rumor is part of a storyline: 336 more rumors
October 14, 2021 | 8:36 pm EDT Update
Home