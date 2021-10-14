USA Today Sports

Sarah K. Spencer: For tonight’s game vs. Miami: Kevin Huerter (left ankle injury management) is available. Danilo Gallinari (left shoulder soreness) is out. Onyeka Okongwu (right shoulder surgery rehabilitation) is out. Lou Williams (left hip soreness) is out.

October 14, 2021 | 9:01 pm EDT Update

Lakers' affiliate trades G League draft first overall pick for Frank Mason

In a three-team trade, South Bay has acquired the returning player rights to 2020 G League MVP Frank Mason III while sending the returning player rights to Reggie Hearn and a second-round pick in the 2021 Draft to the Memphis Hustle and a first-round pick in the 2021 Draft to the Delaware Blue Coats.
9 hours ago via G League

October 14, 2021 | 8:36 pm EDT Update
