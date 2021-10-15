Simmons had taken just 10 shots combined in Games 5 and 6 — he’d averaged 11.6 shots a game over his career — and had missed 16 of his previous 23 free throws. “If you’re trying to prepare for Game 7, you don’t really want to be dealing with that in the morning,” a source close to Simmons says. “Especially when the spotlight is already on you.” His confidence had already been shaken. The skepticism from within made everything worse. Later in the day, the staffer and Simmons’ test results came back negative, according to sources, and he was cleared to play in the game. But he wasn’t in a good place, and neither were the Sixers. “He was thrown,” the source says.
October 15, 2021 | 8:05 pm EDT Update
Paul Garcia: Coach Pop says he expects Tre Jones to be available for next week’s season opener. He’s not sure how he’ll fit in the rotation though.