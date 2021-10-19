USA Today Sports

2 days ago via KLChouinard
5 months ago via sarah_k_spence
Sarah K. Spencer: For tonight’s game vs. Orlando: Trae Young (right hip soreness) is probable. Bogdan Bogdanovic (left hamstring soreness) is questionable. Clint Capela (right heel pain) is questionable. Danilo Gallinari (low back soreness) is questionable.
6 months ago via sarah_k_spence
6 months ago via ChrisKirschner
6 months ago via sarah_k_spence
Sarah K. Spencer: I asked Nate McMillan about Danilo Gallinari, who has been out with right foot soreness. Basically, Gallo has had some swelling. He's started to do a little more on the floor, but isn't ready to play yet.
6 months ago via ChrisKirschner
Chris Kirschner: For tonight’s game at New York: Kris Dunn (right ankle surgery) is out. Danilo Gallinari (right foot soreness) is out. De’Andre Hunter (right knee soreness) is out. Cam Reddish (right Achilles soreness) is out. Tony Snell (right ankle sprain) is out.
6 months ago via sarah_k_spence
Sarah K. Spencer: For tomorrow’s game vs. Orlando: Kris Dunn (right ankle surgery) is out. Danilo Gallinari (right foot soreness) is out. De’Andre Hunter (right knee soreness) is out. Cam Reddish (right Achilles soreness) is out. Tony Snell (right ankle sprain) is out.
6 months ago via ChrisKirschner
6 months ago via KLChouinard
Kevin Chouinard: Hawks say: Trae Young (left calf contusion) is questionable. Danilo Gallinari (right foot soreness) is doubtful. Collins, Dunn, Reddish, Snell, Hunter remain out.
6 months ago via ChrisKirschner
Chris Kirschner: For tomorrow’s game vs. Chicago: Clint Capela (left Achilles soreness) is questionable. Danilo Gallinari (left ankle soreness) is questionable. Reddish, Collins, Hunter, Dunn are out.
7 months ago via KLChouinard
7 months ago via KLChouinard
7 months ago via ChrisKirschner
Chris Kirschner: For tomorrow’s game at Sacramento: Danilo Gallinari (left knee contusion) is questionable. Kris Dunn (right ankle surgery) is out. Cam Reddish (right Achilles soreness) is out.
9 months ago via sarah_k_spence
Trae Young set to return from injury
9 months ago via sarah_k_spence
Sarah K. Spencer: Hawks injury report for tomorrow vs. the Clippers: Cam Reddish (right Achilles tightness) is probable. Clint Capela (right hand soreness) is questionable. Danilo Gallinari (right ankle sprain) is questionable. Trae Young (back spasm) is questionable.
9 months ago via sarah_k_spence
9 months ago via ChrisKirschner
Chris Kirschner: For tomorrow’s game: De’Andre Hunter (right knee soreness) is questionable. Cam Reddish (left knee contusion) is questionable. Danilo Gallinari (right ankle sprain) is doubtful. Bogdan Bogdanovic (avulsion fracture, right knee) is out. Kris Dunn (right ankle surgery) is out.
9 months ago via ChrisKirschner
Still no timeline for Danilo Gallinari return
9 months ago via KLChouinard
9 months ago via sarah_k_spence
Cam Reddish, Danilo Gallinari ruled out today
9 months ago via MarcJSpears
10 months ago via ChrisKirschner
Danilo Gallinari out two weeks with ankle injury
10 months ago via ChrisKirschner
Chris Kirschner: For tonight’s game at Brooklyn: Trae Young (right calf soreness) is available. De’Andre Hunter (right knee soreness) is probable. Rajon Rondo (left knee soreness) is out. Danilo Gallinari (right ankle sprain) is out. Dunn, Snell, Okongwu remain out.
10 months ago via sarah_k_spence
Sarah K. Spencer: Lloyd Pierce says he thinks Gallo (right ankle sprain) will be fine, though he may miss some games while recovering. Says he hasn't heard it's anything serious. "In 2 weeks, he's done two things he's never done, had someone step on his foot and roll it, then he rolled it again."
10 months ago via malika_andrews
Danilo Gallinari sprains ankle
Malika Andrews: Danilo Gallinari sprained his right ankle and will not return to tonight’s game against the Nets, the team says. This was Gallinari’s first game back since suffering a left foot contusion in Chicago on 12/23.
10 months ago via Alex__Schiffer
10 months ago via KLChouinard
Danilo Gallinari set to return after missing two games
Kevin Chouinard: Hawks updated injury list: Clint Capela (left Achilles soreness) is available. Danilo Gallinari (left foot contusion) is probable. Dunn, Okongwu, Snell remain out.
10 months ago via sarah_k_spence
Danilo Gallinari to miss Saturday's game with foot injury
Sarah K. Spencer: Danilo Gallinari (left foot contusion) is out for tonight's game. Brandon Goodwin (right elbow sprain) is available.
10 months ago via ChrisKirschner
12 months ago via Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
During your career to this point, some people have labeled you as injury-prone, but over the past two seasons, you’ve played more games than guys like Paul George, LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Kawhi Leonard, to name a few. What do you say to people who consider you injury-prone at this point in your career? Danilo Gallinari: I don’t understand why they do that. Honestly, a huge problem was when I first came into the league as a rookie. I had back surgery, which was a big injury right away. When you come from Europe, and you have to show who you are right away, you get injured and get that stereotype on your shoulders. That was the beginning. But honestly, in my career, I’ve had small injuries that everyone has. I only had two big injuries, which was the back my first year and the ACL back in 2013 when I was in Denver. I honestly don’t understand why I have this injury-prone stigma on my shoulders, but it’s just not true. It’s not facts. The facts are different. I’m very healthy, and I’ve been playing seasons with no problems playing almost every game. Most of the games I didn’t play is because it was a team decision to rest and not being injured.
2 years ago via ErikHorneOK
2 years ago via TalkBasket
2 years ago via Carchia
2 years ago via EuroHoops.net
Nicolo Melli will not play for Italy in the 2019 FIBA World Cup, but two of his teammates are making progress. Danilo Gallinari is now training individually and Luigi Datome joined his teammates but is still restricted in terms of fully participating in practices, per La Gazzetta dello Sport.
3 years ago via MirjamSwanson
Mirjam Swanson: The Clippers list Patrick Beverley and Danilo Gallinari as *probable* for Wednesday's game against Utah.
3 years ago via AndrewGreif
3 years ago via MirjamSwanson
3 years ago via AndrewGreif
Andrew Greif: Patrick Beverley (hip) and Danilo Gallinari (ankle) are listed as doubtful to play vs. Golden State tomorrow. And last I’d heard, team is unsure whether JaMychal Green (baby) will be able to make it.
3 years ago via jovanbuha
3 years ago via MirjamSwanson
Mirjam Swanson: Danilo Gallinari is probable tonight for the Clippers.
3 years ago via jovanbuha
Jovan Buha: Patrick Beverley is available today. Danilo Gallinari (sore left ankle) is out. JaMychal Green is starting in Gallo’s place.
3 years ago via MirjamSwanson
Mirjam Swanson: Clippers injury report: Patrick Beverley is probable with a right hip pointer. Danilo Gallinari is questionable with a sore left ankle.
3 years ago via jovanbuha
3 years ago via MikeSGallagher
3 years ago via Orange County Register
Danilo Gallinari wanted to be clear: He wasn’t off Tuesday. He wasn’t kicking back with this feet up when the Clippers took on the Portland Trail Blazers without him. He was working – on his left foot, which recently had been causing him pain.
3 years ago via Orange County Register
“My foot was hurting the last week, so I needed to take care of this problem and now it’s going to be fine,” said the Italian forward, whose absence prior to Tuesday’s loss was described by team personnel as “rest,” and afterward by coach Doc Rivers as a “very light” twisted ankle. “I mean, I don’t know about rest,” Gallinari added. “I don’t think that ‘rest’ is in our vocabulary right now. Just so you guys know, I didn’t take any rest the last game. I don’t know what the (physical trainers) told you, or what anybody told you, it wasn’t rest.”
3 years ago via MirjamSwanson
Mirjam Swanson: A new-look injury report from the Clippers: Gallo is questionable with the low back spasms; new guy Wilson Chandler is out with a right quad strain (though the new acquisitions might not be with the team just ye anyway?), and, yes, Luc Mbah a Moute remains out with the knee.
3 years ago via jovanbuha
3 years ago via AndrewGreif
3 years ago via MirjamSwanson
3 years ago via LakersReporter
3 years ago via AndrewGreif
3 years ago via jovanbuha
Jovan Buha: Danilo Gallinari (lower back spasms) is predictably out tonight vs. Atlanta. Doc said he’d miss at least 1-2 more games including tonight.
3 years ago via AndrewGreif
Andrew Greif: Clippers list Danilo Gallinari as out for tomorrow’s game against the Kings. Fifth consecutive game he’s missed with back spasms.
3 years ago via MirjamSwanson
3 years ago via jovanbuha
Jovan Buha: Lou Williams (sore right hamstring) and Danilo Gallinari (lower back spasms) are out tonight, per Doc Rivers. Rivers did not reveal who’s starting in Gallinari’s spot:
3 years ago via jovanbuha
Jovan Buha: Gallinari did not make the road trip and Rivers said there’s a solid chance he misses all four games. Williams made the trip, meaning he’ll possibly return, likely in Miami or Chicago.
3 years ago via jovanbuha
Jovan Buha: The Clippers list Lou Williams as questionable and Danilo Gallinari as doubtful for tomorrow’s game against the Spurs. Gotta think the team goes with Tyrone Wallace or Mike Scott to start (assuming Gallo doesn’t play).
3 years ago via jovanbuha
Jovan Buha: Danilo Gallinari is playing tonight. Doc is keeping Avery Bradley in the starting lineup and moving Pat Beverley to the bench.
3 years ago via AndrewGreif
3 years ago via AndrewGreif
Andrew Greif: Danilo Gallinari will not play tonight. Sick, Doc says. Avery Bradley will play and make it a three-guard starting lineup.
3 years ago via Los Angeles Times
Gallinari plans on showing he’s healthy and ready to prosper while playing for Team World against Team Africa at Sun Arena at Time Square. “Of course I will play. I got to show you some of the Gallo magic,” said Gallinari, laughing, during a conference call Wednesday with reporters. “Yeah, yeah, everything is good. I’m very excited. I’m healthy now, body is good. So I can’t wait to start.”
3 years ago via Sportando
Danilo Gallinari told Davide Chinellato of Gazzetta.it that his right hand is not healed yet. Gallinari fractured his hand early on March, he returned for the final games of the Clippers but he was not ready yet to play. “My right hand is not healed yet. I visited some specialists in the USA and now I will do the same in Italy.
4 years ago via Los Angeles Times
The Clippers listed Gallinari's injury as a sore right hand. Gallinari said he will travel with the Clippers Wednesday for Thursday night's game at the Utah Jazz. The Clippers, however, don't see the forward playing the rest of the season with this latest setback. He had returned to play in the last two games for the Clippers after missing the previous 18 with a nondisplaced fracture of his right hand.
4 years ago via BA_Turner
4 years ago via kerryeggers
Kerry Eggers: Clippers will have @Danilo Gallinari available tonight vs #Blazers. 6-10 F has missed last 18 games with broken hand.
4 years ago via BA_Turner
4 years ago via Twitter
http://twitter.com/FlyByKnite/status/979179117357678593
4 years ago via BA_Turner
4 years ago via Los Angeles Daily News
Clippers forward Danilo Gallinari said Tuesday he “hopes” to be back on the court by the end of the month. He hasn’t played since he was injured during the Clippers’ loss to the Golden State Warriors on Feb. 22 and didn’t join the team for the start of its four-game trip Tuesday at Minnesota. “The hand is better,” Gallinari told a reporter for Sky Sports’ Italian-language website. “I did the last test, positive results, so now I can start again with the rehabilitation.”
4 years ago via Clutch Points
Gallinari is not on the Clippers’ four-game road trip out East against the Wolves, Bucks, Indiana Pacers, and Toronto Raptors as he rehabs his injured hand in Los Angeles. If he does end up returning on March 27th, he will have missed just under five weeks of action. News was first reported reported by Sky Sports. “I hope to do it on the court before the end of the month,” Gallinari said. “The hand is better, I did the last test today: positive results, so now I can start again with the rehabilitation.”
4 years ago via Twitter
Surgery possible for Danilo Gallinari?
4 years ago via MikeSGallagher
4 years ago via BA_Turner
4 years ago via MikeSGallagher
4 years ago via MikeSGallagher
Michael Gallagher: Danilo Gallinari (hand) is out, per Clippers.
4 years ago via BA_Turner
4 years ago via BA_Turner
4 years ago via MikeSGallagher
4 years ago via Los Angeles Times
Though he missed his 11th consecutive game with a left glute injury, the Clippers are starting to see some improvement from their small forward. His return to action remains uncertain. “He’s making progress,” Clippers coach Doc Rivers said. “He’s definitely moving better. There’s no update on his return or anything like that. But it’s the best that I’ve seen him move around, sure. And I think that has to be a pretty positive sign.”
4 years ago via NotoriousOHM
Ohm Youngmisuk: Doc Rivers also says Danilo Gallinari was on the court today with the Clippers but he wasn't sure what that means as far as when the forward will return other than that's a positive sign.
4 years ago via Sportando
4 years ago via MikeSGallagher
4 years ago via MikeSGallagher
4 years ago via ESPN
"He's out for probably a good couple of games," said Rivers, who was already without opening night starters power forward Blake Griffin due to a left MCL sprain and point guard Patrick Beverley, who is out for the season after undergoing right knee surgery. "I guess he took a pretty hard fall in the fourth quarter," Rivers added of Gallinari. "I honestly never saw it, then I got a call after the game about it, and then you go and look, and it was a pretty good fall."
4 years ago via DanWoikeSports
4 years ago via jovanbuha
Jovan Buha: Clippers forward Danilo Gallinari (left strained glute) will play and start tonight against the Timberwolves after missing the last 13 games, according to head coach Doc Rivers.
4 years ago via espn_macmahon
Tim MacMahon: Clippers SF Danilo Gallinari will play tonight against the Timberwolves after missing the last 13 games with a strained glute. "We've got a starter back," DeAndre Jordan said. "That makes two of us."
4 years ago via BA_Turner
4 years ago via MikeSGallagher
4 years ago via sam_amick
Sam Amick: Clippers’ Danilo Gallinari (left glute, 13 games missed) looking likely to return soon, possibly even Wednesday against Minnesota, assuming he keeps feeling good. He’s practicing today with the Clippers’ G-League team, I’m told, as he gets closer.
4 years ago via BA_Turner
4 years ago via MikeSGallagher
4 years ago via ArashMarkazi
4 years ago via MikeSGallagher
4 years ago via Los Angeles Times
“Gallo is not coming back until he’s right,” Rivers said. “We’re not going to rush anybody back. I don’t care what situation you’re in. Not only is it going to make it worse, because then he’ll come back and get injured, or any of our guys. That’s one thing we’ll never do.” Gallinari said Monday that he hoped to be back in seven to 10 days. Teodosic is not expected back until after Christmas.
4 years ago via MikeSGallagher
4 years ago via BA_Turner
4 years ago via MikeSGallagher
Michael Gallagher: Clippers injury report vs. Cavs: OUT: Patrick Beverley (sore right knee) OUT: Danilo Gallinari (strained left glute) OUT: Milos Teodosic (plantar fascia injury, left foot)

