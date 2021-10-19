USA Today Sports

Keith Smith: Kevin Huerter's contract extension with the Atlanta Hawks is fully guaranteed for all four years: 22-23: $14,508,929 23-24: $15,669,643 24-25: $16,830,357 25-26: $17,991,071 No options or bonuses in the deal. @spotrac
Hawks, Kevin Huerter agree to contract extension
Adrian Wojnarowski: Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter has agreed on a four-year, $65 million rookie contract extension, @Priority Sports agents Mark Bartelstein and Andy Shiffman tell ESPN.
Tim Reynolds: Kevin Huerter has agreed to a $65 million, four-year extension with the Atlanta Hawks, agents Mark Bartelstein and Andy Shiffman of @Priority Sports tell AP. Contract is fully guaranteed.
Nate McMillan hopeful Kevin Huerter gets extended
Ayton, Jackson and Huerter are believed to be the strongest candidates to get deals done, but recent NBA history suggests that it would be wise to expect the over when it comes to extensions.
Kevin Huerter on extension talks with Hawks: We're still working it
Sarah K. Spencer: Hawks GM Travis Schlenk says it's still the hope to get something done with Kevin Huerter by the start of this season, regarding an extension. Says negotiations are still ongoing.
Hawks, Kevin Huerter to talk extension
Known for his 3-point shooting prowess, Huerter developed into a good defender last season, which took his game to another level. He impressed with his success on defense and overall growth in the second half of the season, which included acting as the Hawks’ hero in Game 7 vs. the Sixers, scoring a team-high 27. “We’ve spoken with his agent,” Schlenk said. “We’re going to get into deeper dialogue next week. His agent wanted to wait a little bit and get all his free agents signed, before he went into extensions, less time-sensitive matters like the extension, but certainly his agent and Kevin are hoping to have that dialogue and certainly we are as well… Our intention is to try and get something done with Kevin, for sure.”
Kevin Huerter on potential extension: I'm not worried about that yet
SI: You're extension eligible heading into next season. How much do you think about how, for lack of a better phrase, this is money time for NBA players who are eligible for new contracts? And your production in these playoffs has been hard to ignore. Do you think about the contract at all, or you just locked in on what you're trying to do on a day-to-day basis? KH: No, it's one of those things I know it's, you know that's the type of stuff that happens end of the summer going into next year. I mean, there's so much that can happen in the NBA and the biggest thing they say in the NBA is everybody has short-term memory. Most of the time they remember the last thing you did. So we still have this series to go. Hopefully, we have another series after this where we got to still put on and compete and play at a high level. So for me, I'm not worried about that yet.

Storyline: Kevin Huerter Extension?
