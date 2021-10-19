More on Kevin Huerter Extension?
Sarah K. Spencer: I asked Kevin Huerter how his teammates reacted to his contract extension: "A lot of jokes today, obviously. I had to remind a lot of people in the building they've got a lot more money than I do... Everybody's obviously happy. We've got a good group here."
Keith Smith: Kevin Huerter's contract extension with the Atlanta Hawks is fully guaranteed for all four years: 22-23: $14,508,929 23-24: $15,669,643 24-25: $16,830,357 25-26: $17,991,071 No options or bonuses in the deal. @spotrac
The Atlanta Hawks today announced the team has signed guard Kevin Huerter to a contract extension, which begins with the 2022-23 season.
“It was important to our group to secure Kevin as a part of our team moving forward,” said Hawks President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Travis Schlenk. “He’s developed into a versatile, two-way player who can fit any lineup and can play minutes all over the perimeter. We are excited his future is in Atlanta.”
Adrian Wojnarowski: Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter has agreed on a four-year, $65 million rookie contract extension, @Priority Sports agents Mark Bartelstein and Andy Shiffman tell ESPN.
Tim Reynolds: Kevin Huerter has agreed to a $65 million, four-year extension with the Atlanta Hawks, agents Mark Bartelstein and Andy Shiffman of @Priority Sports tell AP. Contract is fully guaranteed.
Sarah K. Spencer: Nate McMillan on Kevin Huerter, with the deadline to extend Huerter approaching: "You hope that we can get Kevin signed and extended and we can move forward, everybody can just start to focus on the season. But that's a situation Kevin and the organization are working out."
Ayton, Jackson and Huerter are believed to be the strongest candidates to get deals done, but recent NBA history suggests that it would be wise to expect the over when it comes to extensions.
Sarah K. Spencer: Kevin Huerter on negotiations for a potential extension: "We're still working. It's something we've kind of worked through throughout the summer. Mostly I let my agent and Travis handle (it). Obviously I hope to get something done but there's no guarantees."
Sarah K. Spencer: Hawks GM Travis Schlenk says it's still the hope to get something done with Kevin Huerter by the start of this season, regarding an extension. Says negotiations are still ongoing.
Any update on Kevin Huerter extension talks? — Steve H. Nope. The two sides are having conversations, but it’s likely nothing will be decided until closer to the start of the regular season. If I were betting, they won’t get a deal done and will revisit his contract next offseason like they did with John Collins. It worked out for Collins because he ended up getting more money than what he was originally offered a year prior.
Known for his 3-point shooting prowess, Huerter developed into a good defender last season, which took his game to another level. He impressed with his success on defense and overall growth in the second half of the season, which included acting as the Hawks’ hero in Game 7 vs. the Sixers, scoring a team-high 27. “We’ve spoken with his agent,” Schlenk said. “We’re going to get into deeper dialogue next week. His agent wanted to wait a little bit and get all his free agents signed, before he went into extensions, less time-sensitive matters like the extension, but certainly his agent and Kevin are hoping to have that dialogue and certainly we are as well… Our intention is to try and get something done with Kevin, for sure.”
SI: You're extension eligible heading into next season. How much do you think about how, for lack of a better phrase, this is money time for NBA players who are eligible for new contracts? And your production in these playoffs has been hard to ignore. Do you think about the contract at all, or you just locked in on what you're trying to do on a day-to-day basis? KH: No, it's one of those things I know it's, you know that's the type of stuff that happens end of the summer going into next year. I mean, there's so much that can happen in the NBA and the biggest thing they say in the NBA is everybody has short-term memory. Most of the time they remember the last thing you did. So we still have this series to go. Hopefully, we have another series after this where we got to still put on and compete and play at a high level. So for me, I'm not worried about that yet.