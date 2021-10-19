This 4-point line should benefit him more than anyone, because it generates those driving lanes, and that’s where he’s in his element. “Our spacing is a big part for us this year,” Morant said about the newest tactic. “With that, there are a lot of open lanes on the floor, which I like to play in.” Morant is already one of the most frequent drivers in basketball. Only Doncic and Young drove more than Morant, who finished with 1158 drives last year. He was a success in those situations too — 6th in scoring (597) and 4th in assists (139) off of drives. The spacing should also help his driving efficiency as well, as he finished 55th out of the 65 players with 500+ drives in field goal percentage (45.1%).
