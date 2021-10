First Harden was tabbed as the best shooting guard in the annual GM survey. Then the league did one better, picking him — along with Durant and Nash — for the 75th anniversary team as among the best players in history. “Ever? Wow. Where I come from, even just to be in the NBA was a farfetched dream. To be an NBA basketball player was unheard of,” Harden said. “Then not just making it but sustaining it was a different type of mountain you’ve got to climb. And to be one of the best basketball players is a whole different mountain . “It’s a testament to the work I’ve put in and continue to put in until I can’t play anymore. Obviously I haven’t reached the ultimate goal, which is a championship; but that’s what keeps me working and going hard every single day. That’s the end goal.”