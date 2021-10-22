Sarah K. Spencer: Working on a bigger story on this, but couldn’t resist sharing this Clint Capela quote on the Hawks’ defense a little early: “We all know that we can score. We’ve got guys that can shoot from half-court… *This* is where we’re going to make our biggest jump.”
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
October 22, 2021 | 8:39 pm EDT Update
Monty Williams on impending Robert Sarver story: Nothing will erode our culture
Gerald Bourguet: Monty Williams on keeping the Suns focused despite what’s going on with the impending Sarver story: “I’m not gonna talk about any of that, and nothing will invade or erode our culture. That’s something that we’ve said from Day 1.”
Duane Rankin: “I’ve been through a lot in my life, and basketball is place I get to have great joy.” Monty Williams when asked about not allowing the Robert Sarver accusations to affect team culture. He also said that he needs more information and process it. #Suns
Kyle Goon: Monty Williams, who coached Russell Westbrook as an assistant in OKC, says he’s confident that he will find his way with the Lakers because he’s done it every year. “He’ll figure it out. I hope it’s not tonight.”
Mike Trudell: Vogel on Kendrick Nunn’s absence (out for at least 2/3 weeks): “Kendrick is a hell of a player, and we had him penciled in as a rotation player … I loved the idea of him playing off Russ and LeBron … (tough) loss for us.”
Andrew Greif: Nicolas Batum is available to play tomorrow against Memphis, while Keon Johnson (illness) is questionable and Serge Ibaka remains out.
October 22, 2021 | 8:29 pm EDT Update
DeAndre Jordan still starting as center for Lakers
Gerald Bourguet: Frank Vogel says the Lakers are going with the same starting lineup with DeAndre Jordan at the 5 alongside Anthony Davis. Mentioned Deandre Ayton’s size and how “he shot 80% against us in the playoffs” as part of his reasoning
Jovan Buha: Frank Vogel says Dwight Howard “for sure” should have made the NBA’s Top 75 list, citing Howard being a three-time Defensive Player of the Year and 11th all-time in rebounding.