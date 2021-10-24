USA Today Sports

One of the executives who spoke with HoopsHype believes…

12 hours ago via Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
One of the executives who spoke with HoopsHype believes a team would be willing to give up a protected lottery pick for Reddish.

, Uncategorized

, ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
October 24, 2021 | 6:51 pm EDT Update
October 24, 2021 | 6:46 pm EDT Update
Home