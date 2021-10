This week’s “road trip” was a local one to Overtime Elite (OTE), the newly formed basketball academy in midtown Atlanta that offers an alternate model to the NCAA or G League for teenage basketball talent. OTE had its pro day on Saturday morning, with scouts from nearly every NBA team in attendance to watch a pool of 25 players who will be draft-eligible over the next three years. OTE is paying these players, none of whom are NBA-eligible yet, similar to what the NBA does with the G League Elite squad with the or Australia’s NBL does with its NextStars program (or what college teams are, um, rumored to occasionally do).