Ressler said there were many inside the Hawks organization who felt if the team was fully healthy against the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference finals, they would have had “a damn good shot” at making it to the NBA Finals. He also believes that most of the organization believes that if the team can stay healthy throughout the season, that “damn good shot” also applies this year. “We expect to be contenders, man,” Ressler said. “We expect to be really good. We hope to be really good, and we’re going to see how it plays out.”
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day