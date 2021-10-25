USA Today Sports

So you're not worried about a different sort of whistle…

I had the Hawks at No. 6 in my Power Rankings heading into training camp, which I think was higher than most preseason prognostications. Then I got some grief from a reader saying that I should have had you guys lower because the new rules designed to cut down on free throws awarded to players who initiate contact would affect your game greatly. How are you adjusting so far to the way games are being called?
Trae Young: I think it’s a more an adjustment on both sides, but also just me playing my game. I've been in a lot of meetings with [NBA head of referee training and development] Monty [McCutchen], trying to make sure of what's a foul and what's not. A lot of the [contract I draw] is a foul. Me going in front and stopping on a dime and defenders continuing to run into me, that's still a foul. The league is good at that — being open to communicating about anything. Especially if a guy has questions. It's not just me. I’m sure a lot of other guys have called and just tried to get more clarification on what’s a foul and what’s not.
Steve Kerr on rules changes: The game needs it
Stephen Curry saw a tweet from the NBA’s officiating account recently. The league was using it to detail some of the rule changes this season. They’re attempting to cut out some of the strategic foul-baiting that’s run rampant in recent years, especially among star scorers. One of the examples they used was Curry.
“There was a play against Milwaukee — two guys guarding me at the same time,” Curry said. “I changed directions. I think (Donte) DiVincenzo came behind me. They used that as one of the examples. They said that wouldn’t have been a (defensive) foul (and actually an offensive foul). I’m sitting there watching the video, like, uhh, I’m still confused on how that’s not a (defensive) foul.”
“There’s going to be some confusion to start, for sure,” Curry said. “Any emphasis they put from one year to the next, the changes, it takes some time to adjust. I’m sure there will be some antics early … Like that (stepback) traveling thing a couple years ago, refs are trained to look at a certain thing, but there’s a lot of other things going on. They have to get adjusted too.”
Duane Rankin: In showing leg kicks on shots, Monty McCutchen is showing Devin Booker taking a jumper in the lane kicking his leg out to solely draw contact from the defender. That's considered a non-basketball move and will be viewed as an offensive foul now. #Suns
So while 3s make up around 40 percent of all shot attempts, they represent only about five percent of all shooting fouls. This is an important point to keep in mind when wondering why your favorite player doesn’t get as many whistles as his peers. If they don’t get to the rim often, then they probably won’t get fouled often. In general, the more shots at the rim a player takes, the more shooting fouls they will be able to draw.
The chart below shows the distribution of shooting fouls drawn by distance from the hoop. I’ve limited the chart to the players that drew at least 100 shooting fouls last season. The players are ordered on the chart by the median distance on all the shooting fouls they drew, meaning the further up a player is on the chart, the larger their proportion of shooting fouls that came from jump shots. At the top of the list is Trae Young. No player has exemplified the need for a change in officiating more than Young. His foul baiting has drawn the ire of opposing coaches and national media alike. More than half of all the shooting fouls Young drew last season came from further than ten feet from the hoop. That’s the highest proportion out of anyone who drew at least 100 shooting fouls last season.
Other players that relied on drawing shooting fouls off of jump shots last season include Devin Booker, Luka Doncic, and James Harden. Of those three, I suspect that Harden will have the hardest time adapting to the change in officiating. Given his age and recent injury history, it’s reasonable to think Harden will have more trouble getting to the rim compared to younger players like Booker and Doncic.
NBA announces officiating changes to cut back on non-basketball moves used to draw fouls
NBA Official: Overt, non-basketball moves used by offensive players to initiate contact with defenders will include when: - The shooter launches or leans into a defender at an abnormal angle - The offensive player abruptly veers off his path (sideways or backwards) into a defender
Since returning from Tokyo, Middleton and Holiday forged an even tighter bond. “Oh yeah, [their relationship], it’s grown a lot,” Antetokounmpo said on Zoom after the first preseason game. “They sit next to each other in the locker room now. Yeah, they go out to dinners. Dates and stuff.” “Hey, you sound jealous, man. You all right?” Middleton, who was waiting to join the call next, inquired from the background. “I’m not jealous,” Antetokounmpo said, smiling.
“That’s why a lot of the times when the pass is thrown and it’s lobbed correctly, I can jump over guys because I have more time to analyze where the ball is going in the air whereas sometimes if it’s thrown with a little more speed, it’s hard for me to jump and catch,” Collins said. “A perfectly thrown lob, I feel like more times than not, I’m going to get it because I’ve done it a million times.”
This week’s “road trip” was a local one to Overtime Elite (OTE), the newly formed basketball academy in midtown Atlanta that offers an alternate model to the NCAA or G League for teenage basketball talent. OTE had its pro day on Saturday morning, with scouts from nearly every NBA team in attendance to watch a pool of 25 players who will be draft-eligible over the next three years. OTE is paying these players, none of whom are NBA-eligible yet, similar to what the NBA does with the G League Elite squad with the or Australia’s NBL does with its NextStars program (or what college teams are, um, rumored to occasionally do).
Scouts weren’t sure what to expect, but they walked away impressed. The day’s program played out on time and exactly according to plan; having been to scores of agent-led pre-draft workouts, I can assure you this novelty was appreciated. The scouts weren’t just treated to a dog-and-pony show of prospects dunking on 5-7 trainers, either; we got to see real basketball. Everyone received a detailed information packet with player info, testing numbers and stats, and everyone was COVID-19 tested before they entered the building. Most importantly, of course, the coffee didn’t run out.
