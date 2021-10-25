So you’re not worried about a different sort of whistle this season affecting your game? Trae Young: Nah. I’m not, to be honest with you, even thinking about the refs and the foul calls. I can score without the free throws. But I’m a smaller guy, so a lot of guys like to be physical with me. I like using their aggression to my advantage. That’s really what it is.
More on Rules Changes
I had the Hawks at No. 6 in my Power Rankings heading into training camp, which I think was higher than most preseason prognostications. Then I got some grief from a reader saying that I should have had you guys lower because the new rules designed to cut down on free throws awarded to players who initiate contact would affect your game greatly. How are you adjusting so far to the way games are being called?
Trae Young: I think it’s a more an adjustment on both sides, but also just me playing my game. I've been in a lot of meetings with [NBA head of referee training and development] Monty [McCutchen], trying to make sure of what's a foul and what's not. A lot of the [contract I draw] is a foul. Me going in front and stopping on a dime and defenders continuing to run into me, that's still a foul. The league is good at that — being open to communicating about anything. Especially if a guy has questions. It's not just me. I’m sure a lot of other guys have called and just tried to get more clarification on what’s a foul and what’s not.
James Edwards III: Casey, who is on competition committee, on offensive players (shooters) jumping into defenders: "It made our game look bad on TV. It took away from the purity of the game, from a defensive standpoint."
“The game needs it,” Kerr told The Athletic. “I say the same thing all the time. If we’re making calls in the NBA that would literally start fights in a pickup game because they’re so egregious and non-basketball-related — in other words, if I come off a screen in a pickup game and literally hook your arm, flail my arms and then go up for a shot and call a foul, a fight is going to ensue. My whole thing is if we’re making those calls in the NBA, the greatest league in the world, when we couldn’t get through a pickup game, then we’re doing something wrong.”
Stephen Curry saw a tweet from the NBA’s officiating account recently. The league was using it to detail some of the rule changes this season. They’re attempting to cut out some of the strategic foul-baiting that’s run rampant in recent years, especially among star scorers. One of the examples they used was Curry.
“There was a play against Milwaukee — two guys guarding me at the same time,” Curry said. “I changed directions. I think (Donte) DiVincenzo came behind me. They used that as one of the examples. They said that wouldn’t have been a (defensive) foul (and actually an offensive foul). I’m sitting there watching the video, like, uhh, I’m still confused on how that’s not a (defensive) foul.”
“There’s going to be some confusion to start, for sure,” Curry said. “Any emphasis they put from one year to the next, the changes, it takes some time to adjust. I’m sure there will be some antics early … Like that (stepback) traveling thing a couple years ago, refs are trained to look at a certain thing, but there’s a lot of other things going on. They have to get adjusted too.”
Duane Rankin: In showing leg kicks on shots, Monty McCutchen is showing Devin Booker taking a jumper in the lane kicking his leg out to solely draw contact from the defender. That's considered a non-basketball move and will be viewed as an offensive foul now. #Suns
So while 3s make up around 40 percent of all shot attempts, they represent only about five percent of all shooting fouls. This is an important point to keep in mind when wondering why your favorite player doesn’t get as many whistles as his peers. If they don’t get to the rim often, then they probably won’t get fouled often. In general, the more shots at the rim a player takes, the more shooting fouls they will be able to draw.
The chart below shows the distribution of shooting fouls drawn by distance from the hoop. I’ve limited the chart to the players that drew at least 100 shooting fouls last season. The players are ordered on the chart by the median distance on all the shooting fouls they drew, meaning the further up a player is on the chart, the larger their proportion of shooting fouls that came from jump shots. At the top of the list is Trae Young. No player has exemplified the need for a change in officiating more than Young. His foul baiting has drawn the ire of opposing coaches and national media alike. More than half of all the shooting fouls Young drew last season came from further than ten feet from the hoop. That’s the highest proportion out of anyone who drew at least 100 shooting fouls last season.
Other players that relied on drawing shooting fouls off of jump shots last season include Devin Booker, Luka Doncic, and James Harden. Of those three, I suspect that Harden will have the hardest time adapting to the change in officiating. Given his age and recent injury history, it’s reasonable to think Harden will have more trouble getting to the rim compared to younger players like Booker and Doncic.
NBA Official: Overt, non-basketball moves used by offensive players to initiate contact with defenders will include when: - The shooter launches or leans into a defender at an abnormal angle - The offensive player abruptly veers off his path (sideways or backwards) into a defender
NBA Offical: Moves by offensive players that would meet this criteria will also include when: - The shooter kicks his leg (up or to the side) at an abnormal angle - The offensive player’s off-arm hooks the defender (often in the process of attempting a shot in a non-basketball manner)