Trae Young: I think it’s a more an adjustment on both sides, but also just me playing my game. I’ve been in a lot of meetings with [NBA head of referee training and development] Monty [McCutchen], trying to make sure of what’s a foul and what’s not. A lot of the [contract I draw] is a foul. Me going in front and stopping on a dime and defenders continuing to run into me, that’s still a foul. The league is good at that — being open to communicating about anything. Especially if a guy has questions. It’s not just me. I’m sure a lot of other guys have called and just tried to get more clarification on what’s a foul and what’s not.
