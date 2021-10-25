USA Today Sports

Chris Kirschner: De’Andre Hunter has been ruled out o…

16 hours ago

October 26, 2021
Since returning from Tokyo, Middleton and Holiday forged an even tighter bond. “Oh yeah, [their relationship], it’s grown a lot,” Antetokounmpo said on Zoom after the first preseason game. “They sit next to each other in the locker room now. Yeah, they go out to dinners. Dates and stuff.” “Hey, you sound jealous, man. You all right?” Middleton, who was waiting to join the call next, inquired from the background. “I’m not jealous,” Antetokounmpo said, smiling.
“That’s why a lot of the times when the pass is thrown and it’s lobbed correctly, I can jump over guys because I have more time to analyze where the ball is going in the air whereas sometimes if it’s thrown with a little more speed, it’s hard for me to jump and catch,” Collins said. “A perfectly thrown lob, I feel like more times than not, I’m going to get it because I’ve done it a million times.”
This week’s “road trip” was a local one to Overtime Elite (OTE), the newly formed basketball academy in midtown Atlanta that offers an alternate model to the NCAA or G League for teenage basketball talent. OTE had its pro day on Saturday morning, with scouts from nearly every NBA team in attendance to watch a pool of 25 players who will be draft-eligible over the next three years. OTE is paying these players, none of whom are NBA-eligible yet, similar to what the NBA does with the G League Elite squad with the or Australia’s NBL does with its NextStars program (or what college teams are, um, rumored to occasionally do).
Scouts weren’t sure what to expect, but they walked away impressed. The day’s program played out on time and exactly according to plan; having been to scores of agent-led pre-draft workouts, I can assure you this novelty was appreciated. The scouts weren’t just treated to a dog-and-pony show of prospects dunking on 5-7 trainers, either; we got to see real basketball. Everyone received a detailed information packet with player info, testing numbers and stats, and everyone was COVID-19 tested before they entered the building. Most importantly, of course, the coffee didn’t run out.
