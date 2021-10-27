USA Today Sports

October 27, 2021 | 7:13 pm EDT Update

Doug McDermott likely out for Spurs road trip

Tom Orsborn: An MRI of Doug McDermott’s swollen right knee came back negative, but he will sit out Thursday’s game at Dallas and likely the other 2 games of the trip. Spurs expect him back in action Nov. 3 when they host the Mavs. McDermott tweaked the knee against the Lakers last night.
October 27, 2021 | 6:45 pm EDT Update
