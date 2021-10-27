Marc Stein: Latest illustration of the NFL’s surging TV dominance: The NBA will not air its usual Thursday night programming on TNT again until January after Mavericks-at-Hawks last Thursday followed by Clippers-at-Warriors.
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
October 27, 2021 | 7:13 pm EDT Update
Doug McDermott likely out for Spurs road trip
Tom Orsborn: An MRI of Doug McDermott’s swollen right knee came back negative, but he will sit out Thursday’s game at Dallas and likely the other 2 games of the trip. Spurs expect him back in action Nov. 3 when they host the Mavs. McDermott tweaked the knee against the Lakers last night.
Ira Winderman: Erik Spoelstra says he’s not overly concerned with Heat leading the league in fouls at the moment. Says it shows his players are playing with force. He said if defense grades out as well as at the moment, even with the fouls, he’ll take it.
Josh Lewenberg: Nurse and VanVleet have both talked about the increased physicality and lower scoring totals around the league, a result of the way the game is being called. Nick’s message to his players: “Man up and let’s go. We know what’s going on, let’s adjust and let’s play.”
Ava Wallace: Wes Unseld Jr.: “[Ferry] and his family are dear to my parents and the Unseld family, to the Wizards organization. …I know how difficult this time is, so I just want to let them know we’re thinking about them, we care for them, and we’ll be there for them.”
Billy King: I received a call an hr ago with some sad news. Bob Ferry, the architect of the 78’ Washington Bullets NBA Champions passed away. To me he was a great friend and advisor. He always greeted you with a smile on his face. He was one of the most loyal people I have met. RIP Big Bob.
October 27, 2021 | 6:45 pm EDT Update
Anthony Davis available for Lakers
Mike Trudell: Update: Anthony Davis will play tonight.