4 hours ago via Tyler R. Tynes, Condé Nast @ GQ.com
He said recently that he deserves to be in the same conversation as Luka Doncic and Trae Young and the other young stars of the NBA. Is that what you’ve seen? Udonis Haslem: Facts. He just hasn’t been given the keys. He came to a team that’s been successful and didn’t need a superstar right away…he came into a different situation. But skillswise, talent wise, damn right. Them other boys ain’t been to the Finals yet, and that’s not to knock them, but you see what [Herro] did. Boy got game. Straight up and down. And if he was on a team, probably not a good team, and he got to go out there and do his thing? Damn right he’d be in those conversations.

October 27, 2021 | 7:13 pm EDT Update

Doug McDermott likely out for Spurs road trip

Tom Orsborn: An MRI of Doug McDermott’s swollen right knee came back negative, but he will sit out Thursday’s game at Dallas and likely the other 2 games of the trip. Spurs expect him back in action Nov. 3 when they host the Mavs. McDermott tweaked the knee against the Lakers last night.
53 mins ago via tom_orsborn

October 27, 2021 | 6:45 pm EDT Update
