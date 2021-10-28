USA Today Sports

Jorge Sierra: Best players of the season so far per @Alberto de Roa’s Global Rating: 1. Giannis Antetokounmpo 2. Stephen Curry 3. Kevin Durant 4. MILES BRIDGES 5. Trae Young

October 28, 2021 | 6:52 pm EDT Update
October 28, 2021 | 5:46 pm EDT Update
