The Celtics are far from the only likely playoff team having a slow start around the NBA this regular season. The Brooklyn Nets, Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns all dropped below .500 on the year with losses on Wednesday night. However, the slow starts and inconsistent efforts have been a common theme for this core group for over a season now and Udoka isn’t shy about holding this group accountable for them. How they respond in the coming days with four road games over the next 10 days will be the biggest question. “I think that with 16, 17 guys on the team, different personalities, I mean everybody I guess even myself included gets emotional or loses their cool at times,” Jayson Tatum said. “But that’s why it’s a team sport and we just have to be there for each other at those times to regroup, regather and get focused.”