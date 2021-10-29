“There’s a lot of missed calls,” he said. “It’s basketball. It’s just, it feels that they’re learning, and they’re just — I don’t know. It’s frustrating.” Young went into more detail moments later. There’s a new crackdown this season on non-basketball moves designed to draw contact. Officials aren’t supposed to call defensive fouls when that happens, and Young and James Harden are often mentioned as players who could be significantly affected. Young averaged 8.7 free throw attempts a game last season. He’s averaging 4.4 this season after taking only three Thursday. “I saw James said it’s about him, but it’s not targeting just one player or two players,” Young said.
October 29, 2021 | 4:30 am EDT Update
Trae Young frustrated with officiating
Hawks guard Trae Young paused in the middle of his postgame comments, perhaps wondering if he was going too far — or sensing that he already had. “I don’t want to get fined too much, but it’s frustrating,” the Atlanta star said. There’s no telling how the league will receive Young’s latest words. This wasn’t some unhinged rant, but he certainly had plenty to say about the officiating after the Hawks lost 122-111 to Washington on Thursday night. Young was one of five players who received a technical foul during the game, and another one was given out for delay of game.
Young mentioned Damian Lillard and Devin Booker, a couple of other star scorers off to relatively slow starts. “You can watch basketball. Damian Lillard’s never averaged 17 points probably since his rookie year,” Young said. “There’s a couple guys. I mean, Book’s averaging 18. There’s a lot of things that, when guys are driving straight and guys are getting knocked off balance — it’s still a foul, whether they’re using their lower body or their hands.”
Sarah K. Spencer: I asked Nate McMillan about the Hawks looking frustrated tonight, and he basically said they’ve got to overcome it: “The officiating can’t be a distraction. We had 4 or 5 techs tonight. That’s ridiculous. It wasn’t the officiating that was beating us, it was our play.”
Anthony Slater: Steve Kerr on the way referees aren’t rewarding foul-hunting tactics: “I love what I’m seeing. I think the officials are doing a great job. The game has more of an authentic feel.” On the take foul in transition: “I think that’s next (to get legislated out).” pic.twitter.com/Q9hHU8jffr
Noah Levick: Joel Embiid: Sixers need to get “way better. … We can’t be happy with our performance tonight.” Embiid says Sixers need to contain their own men defensively, which they haven’t done effectively so far.
The Celtics are far from the only likely playoff team having a slow start around the NBA this regular season. The Brooklyn Nets, Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns all dropped below .500 on the year with losses on Wednesday night. However, the slow starts and inconsistent efforts have been a common theme for this core group for over a season now and Udoka isn’t shy about holding this group accountable for them. How they respond in the coming days with four road games over the next 10 days will be the biggest question. “I think that with 16, 17 guys on the team, different personalities, I mean everybody I guess even myself included gets emotional or loses their cool at times,” Jayson Tatum said. “But that’s why it’s a team sport and we just have to be there for each other at those times to regroup, regather and get focused.”