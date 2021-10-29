In the 1980s, billions in drug proceeds made their way through a chain of BCCI-related entities to some of the biggest banks in the world. Did they also find their way to Drexel? There’s evidence at least two BCCI-related projects—Capcom and, as discussed in an earlier post, Centrust—did business with Drexel. There may be many others. Drexel’s investors ended up controlling some of the biggest companies on earth. Often the true source of their funds was tough to sort out. I think about this when I hear people saying, cryptically, that Drexel operated in a gray area.
