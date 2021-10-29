76ers billionaire Josh Harris, his longtime boss Leon Black, Hawks billionaire Tony Ressler, and all of the founders of Apollo Global worked at Drexel Burnham Lambert in the 1980s. They love to brag about their incredible success. In a 2020 visit to Abu Dhabi, at a conference organized by Drexel’s founder Michael Milken, Leon Black cited a particular accomplishment of his time at Drexel: “we ended up basically owning the cable industry—probably ninety percent.” (Later, Al Gore referred to this as a “cable Cosa Nostra.”)
