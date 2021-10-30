All NBA Teams All NBA Teams Eastern Atlanta Boston Brooklyn Charlotte Chicago Cleveland Detroit Indiana Miami Milwaukee New York Orlando Philadelphia Toronto Washington Western Dallas Denver Golden State Houston LA Clippers LA Lakers Memphis Minnesota New Orleans Oklahoma City Phoenix Portland Sacramento San Antonio Utah Tom Moore: #Hawks coach Nate McMillan: ‘Yes, they’r… shares share tweet pin sms send email 2 hours ago – via Twitter TomMoorePhilly Tom Moore: #Hawks coach Nate McMillan: ‘Yes, they’re a little different (without Simmons), but they’re going to keep playing through Embiid. Curry is going to get (plenty of outside looks).’ Coaching, Nate McMillan, Uncategorized Coaching, Nate McMillan, Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid, Atlanta Hawks, Philadelphia 76ers Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week Views per day shares share tweet pin sms send email