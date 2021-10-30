USA Today Sports

2 hours ago

October 30, 2021 | 8:24 pm EDT

Michael Malone: It's crazy DeMarcus Cousins is not in the league

19 mins ago

Remember everything you thought you knew at age 19? Remember how much different the world looked three years later? Walker never went back to classes at the University of Miami after that interview, but he can relate because he spent what would have been his sophomore, junior and senior years of college pursuing knowledge in his own way. “I go to school at the University of Pop,” says Walker, now 22 and in his fourth season with the Spurs.
19 mins ago

“He might be the most curious guy that we’ve had since Manu (Ginobili) in that regard,” Popovich says. “He’s really hungry to know what’s going on. He’s got opinions about lots of different things. He thinks about lots of different things. So it’s fun to engage with him and throw things out there and try to blow his mind a little bit.”
19 mins ago

October 30, 2021 | 7:17 pm EDT
