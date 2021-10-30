Sarah K. Spencer: Nate McMillan on Sixers: “It was a grueling playoff series against them. They are very physical. We were able to play a good series. We know that they will be waiting… They’ve kind of marked this night on their schedule. We have to be ready for that. We should be ready to go.”
October 30, 2021 | 8:24 pm EDT Update
Michael Malone: It's crazy DeMarcus Cousins is not in the league
Harrison Wind: Michael Malone pregame in Minnesota asked about the evolution of the big man. He brings up DeMarcus Cousins who he coached in Sacramento: “I think it’s crazy that DeMarcus is not in the league right now. That guy is a very, very talented player.”
Harrison Wind: Michael Malone on former assistant Chris Finch: “He’s got a great feel for the game. A great mind. Very smart. I talked about trying to bring him back even after that initial time he was with us. I think he’s a hell of a coach.”
Remember everything you thought you knew at age 19? Remember how much different the world looked three years later? Walker never went back to classes at the University of Miami after that interview, but he can relate because he spent what would have been his sophomore, junior and senior years of college pursuing knowledge in his own way. “I go to school at the University of Pop,” says Walker, now 22 and in his fourth season with the Spurs.
“He might be the most curious guy that we’ve had since Manu (Ginobili) in that regard,” Popovich says. “He’s really hungry to know what’s going on. He’s got opinions about lots of different things. He thinks about lots of different things. So it’s fun to engage with him and throw things out there and try to blow his mind a little bit.”
October 30, 2021 | 7:17 pm EDT Update
Jonathan Kuminga available for the first time with Warriors
Anthony Slater: Damion Lee is out tonight with a shoulder contusion. Jonathan Kuminga, Juan Toscano-Anderson and Moses Moody are available for Warriors vs OKC.