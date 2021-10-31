Sarah K. Spencer: Onyeka Okongwu (right shoulder injury recovery) is the only player on the Hawks injury report for tomorrow’s game vs. Washington.
October 31, 2021 | 9:01 pm EDT Update
Frank Vogel supporting rule change for Euro fouls
Mike Trudell: Frank Vogel said the Euro Foul (players intentionally taking a foul to stop a fast break) does seem to be growing. He thinks it’s something that the league should take a look at, as it cuts down on exciting/entertaining basketball plays.
Dave McMenamin: Frank Vogel says LeBron James (right ankle) and Dwight Howard (neck soreness) will both be game-time decisions against the Rockets tonight.
Jason Anderson: “We went on two big win streaks last year and he was putting us on his back for a lot of those. He’s a hard worker. He’s done it before. He’s passionate. He cares. He wants to win, so there’s no doubt in my mind he, and us, will get there.” — Luke Walton on De’Aaron Fox
Jason Anderson: “Anyone that’s ever played with me or been around me knows I’m all about the team and all about winning. If I’m playing, I’m going to play my ass off and play hard, and if I’m not playing, I’m going to be the biggest cheerleader that Sacramento has ever seen.” — Tristan Thompson
Jim Owczarski: Rodney Hood bruised his right hand – he is out for the rest of the night. #Bucks even more shorthanded.
Andrew Greif: Per the Clippers, Keon Johnson is healthy enough to take part in some G League action and won’t be with the team tomorrow vs. OKC. Brandon Boston appears to be back with the Clippers after his own G League stint.
Nick DePaula: Cody Zeller is wearing “Thank You, Charlotte” custom shoes tonight for his return to play the Hornets, with artwork from Halloween costumes he’s worn when visiting kids at the Hemby Children’s Hospital. His “Like A Child” foundation is also donating $25K to the Hospital.