Cody Zeller is wearing “Thank You, Charlotte” custom shoes tonight for his return to play the Hornets, with artwork from Halloween costumes he’s worn when visiting kids at the Hemby Children’s Hospital.

His “Like A Child” foundation is also donating $25K to the Hospital. pic.twitter.com/vupYrW8Ciy

— Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) October 31, 2021