In addition, essentially every BodyArmor endorsement deal throughout the years included some equity component. So, several athletes most likely profited from the sale also, albeit on a much smaller scale. Athletes That Owned BodyArmor Equity: Naomi Osaka; Baker Mayfield; Klay Thompson; Skylar Diggins; Sydney Leroux; Chrisitan McCaffrey; Trae Young; Sabrina Ionescu; CeeDee Lamb; Kemba Walker; Drew Lock; Ronald Acuna Jr.
November 2, 2021 | 11:06 am EDT Update
Marc Gasol not retiring
Marc Gasol has been waived by the Memphis Grizzlies in September and since, his future steps have not been revealed. There have been reports linking him to his own Girona of the Spanish second division, though nothing concrete to date. Gasol, 36, addressed his current situation and the uncertainty of his plans in an interview with Ricardo Moya on “Sentido De La Birra”. “I have to train and see what I’m going to do” told Gasol as adapted by Gigantes. “I’m at the point of seeing how far I can see myself and see what I want to do when I’m at the optimum point”.
“I have been fortunate to have played many years in the NBA and to have experienced practically everything that can be experienced as a basketball player”, he said. “What I demand of myself is not only to be there but also to help and contribute. That demand and what that rhythm of life entails is a toll and I was beginning to not be as I would like be”. “I thought about whether I could be that way again. Can I go back to that level? I erased the entire board and started over. And now I have to train”, said Gasol.
Zalgiris Kaunas are making moves. Lithuanian champions are expected to part ways with former No. 7 overall NBA draft pick Emmanuel Mudiay, sources say BasketNews.
According to sources, Mudiay most likely will remain in Europe. Per EuroLeague rules, he’ll be eligible to sign with another EuroLeague team between Round 16 and Round 18 of the regular season (from December 16 to 30). Mudiay averaged 7.4 points (2P: 37%, 3P: 23.1%), 2.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 2.2 turnovers in five EuroLeague games.
With resident import Allen Durham unavailable, Meralco won’t settle for anything less. The Bolts will be bringing in NBA veteran Shabazz Muhammad to help the team’s cause in the PBA Reinforced Conference that is being planned for a late-November rollout. Muhammad, 28, holds impressive credentials from a five-year stint with the Minnesota Timberwolves and briefly, with the Milwaukee Bucks.
The former Celtics’ big man and current ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins seemed visibly outraged with Smart’s statements, saying he should have consulted his head coach rather than talking about it to the media. “Marcus can’t come out publicly and say that. Like, you cannot call your guys out on national television, that is a locker room code.
If you have a problem with the offense, you have to go to the head coach because no matter how you wanna look at it,” Perkins said. “You guys calling out publicly is not gonna bring out the best in Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, and now you cause unnecessary turmoil that is going to go on in the locker room. Like you cannot do that, Marcus Smart knows that.”
The early positive returns on the Knicks season are the clearest indication that Thibodeau — a coach known for stubborn adherence to his brand of physical basketball — is capable of adjusting to the new realities of the modern N.B.A. He has reinvented the team’s offensive identity with a simple mantra. “Drive the ball, get your spacing, make your rim read — keep the game simple,” Thibodeau told reporters on Monday, adding, “When we do that, we’re really good.”