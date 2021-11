“I have been fortunate to have played many years in the NBA and to have experienced practically everything that can be experienced as a basketball player”, he said. “What I demand of myself is not only to be there but also to help and contribute. That demand and what that rhythm of life entails is a toll and I was beginning to not be as I would like be”. “I thought about whether I could be that way again. Can I go back to that level? I erased the entire board and started over. And now I have to train”, said Gasol