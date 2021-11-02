USA Today Sports

Kevin Chouinard: Hawks injury list for tomorrow vs. BKN…

3 hours ago via KLChouinard
Kevin Chouinard: Hawks injury list for tomorrow vs. BKN Trae Young (right knee soreness) is probable. John Collins (left foot strain) is questionable. Onyeka Okongwu (right shoulder injury recovery) is out.

More on John Collins Injury

7 months ago via KLChouinard
John Collins out at least 7-10 more days
7 months ago via sarah_k_spence
Sarah K. Spencer: Nate McMillan says John Collins is probably "a little further out" than De'Andre Hunter, in terms of bouncing back from injury. But adds both those guys will be out for at least a few more days.
7 months ago via sarah_k_spence
Sarah K. Spencer: For tomorrow’s game vs. New Orleans: Clint Capela (right hand soreness) is probable. John Collins (left ankle sprain) is out. Kris Dunn (right ankle surgery) is out. De’Andre Hunter (right knee soreness) is out. Cam Reddish (right Achilles soreness) is out.
7 months ago via KLChouinard
Kevin Chouinard: McMillan on Collins/ankle: "John is doing better but he's just not ready to play tonight."
7 months ago via ChrisKirschner
John Collins to be re-evaluated from ankle injury in one week
7 months ago via ChrisKirschner
Chris Kirschner: For tomorrow’s game at San Antonio: De’Andre Hunter (right knee soreness) is questionable. John Collins (left ankle sprain) is out.
8 months ago via ChrisKirschner
8 months ago via ChrisKirschner
8 months ago via sarah_k_spence
John Collins out due to concussion evaluation
8 months ago via ChrisFedor
2 years ago via sarah_k_spence
Sarah K. Spencer: Hawks injury report: John Collins (left ankle soreness) & Kevin Huerter (left groin soreness) are probable. Treveon Graham (personal reasons) is questionable.
2 years ago via sarah_k_spence
2 years ago via TimBontemps
Tim Bontemps: John Collins went back to Atlanta's locker room after falling very hard on his back after trying to contest Jayson Tatum's dunk attempt. Yet another possible injury for a Hawks team that has barely had its full team on the court this season, & only just had everyone back tonight.
2 years ago via sarah_k_spence
2 years ago via sarah_k_spence
Sarah K. Spencer: John Collins said his left ankle sprain is "nothing too bad." Feels like he twisted it a bit and it's bruised. But he was able to complete a full day's practice today (and he also returned in last night's game). Said the Hawks getting a few days off is just what he needs.
2 years ago via KCJHoop
2 years ago via ChrisKirschner
2 years ago via KLChouinard
2 years ago via ATLHawks
2 years ago via sarah_k_spence
2 years ago via sarah_k_spence
2 years ago via ChrisKirschner
Chris Kirschner: Per Hawks, John Collins recently expressed discomfort in his right hip. An MRI revealed a right hip strain. He is able to participate in on-court activities within prescribed rehab limitations and his on-court loads and intensities will be increased throughout training camp.
3 years ago via KLChouinard
3 years ago via CVivlamoreAJC
3 years ago via CVivlamoreAJC
3 years ago via ChrisKirschner
3 years ago via CVivlamoreAJC
3 years ago via McGrawDHBulls
3 years ago via KLChouinard
3 years ago via CVivlamoreAJC
3 years ago via ChrisKirschner
Chris Kirschner: John Collins won't play tonight against the Bulls because of flu-like symptoms.
3 years ago via CVivlamoreAJC
Chris Vivlamore: Hawks listing John Collins as questionable for tonight's game vs. Bulls with flu-like symptoms.
3 years ago via ChaseHughesNBCS
Chase Hughes: John Collins is out for the rest of this game due to a facial laceration. That's a break for the Wizards. He's Atlanta's best player.
3 years ago via ChrisKirschner
3 years ago via CVivlamoreAJC
3 years ago via CVivlamoreAJC
Chris Vivlamore: Hawks could be without two key players vs. Celtics tomorrow: John Collins (bronchitis-type symptoms) is questionable. Trae Young (flu-like symptoms) is questionable.
3 years ago via ChrisKirschner
3 years ago via CVivlamoreAJC
Chris Vivlamore: Updates on Hawks injury report: John Collins (left ankle sprain) is available. Taurean Prince (flu-like symptoms) is available. Dewayne Dedmon (left ankle sprain) is out. Jeremy Lin (flu-like symptoms) is out.
3 years ago via CVivlamoreAJC
3 years ago via CVivlamoreAJC
Chris Vivlamore: Hawks injury report vs. Pacers: Dewayne Dedmon (left shin) and Jeremy Lin (low back) are probable. John Collins (left ankle) and Alex Len (back strain) are questionable. Omari Spellman (right hip) is doubtful. Miles Plumlee (left knee) and Taurean Prince (left ankle) are out.
3 years ago via CVivlamoreAJC
3 years ago via CVivlamoreAJC
3 years ago via Atlanta Journal-Constitution
3 years ago via Atlanta Journal-Constitution
John Collins to miss several more weeks
The Hawks will be without John Collins for Wednesday’s home opener and beyond as the power forward deals with an ankle injury. Collins will miss several more weeks with a return date that is likely in early November, according to a person familiar with the situation. He would miss nine more games with a return likely in the second week of November. Collins has not yet returned to on-court activity and will need to work his way back into playing shape before a return is possible.
3 years ago via NBA.com
John Collins continues to progress in his rehabilitation from mild inflammation and soreness in his left ankle. Spot shooting has been introduced as part of his rehabilitation plan. He is listed as out, will be reviewed on Nov. 4 and an update will be provided at that time.
3 years ago via davidaldridgedc
3 years ago via ErikHorneOK
Erik Horne: Hawks coach Lloyd Pierce says John Collins is out. Rookie Omari Spellman to start. Abdel Nader is out for the Thunder.
4 years ago via MCunninghamAJC
4 years ago via MCunninghamAJC
Michael Cunningham: Schröder (ankle) out at MIN. Collins (ankle) probable.
4 years ago via MCunninghamAJC
4 years ago via MCunninghamAJC
4 years ago via kylegoon
Kyle Goon: Per Budholzer, Hawks starting lineup will be Dennis Schroeder, Taurean Prince, Damion Lee, Mike Muscala and Dewayne Dedmon. John Collins is out tonight.
4 years ago via MCunninghamAJC
Michael Cunningham: Budenholzer says John Collins will play tonight on minutes restriction. Plumlee to start at center.
4 years ago via MCunninghamAJC
4 years ago via MCunninghamAJC
Michael Cunningham: John Collins (shoulder) says chance he could play Wed. at CLE. If not then, looks 'really good' for return Thurs. vs. DET. Injured 11/30.
4 years ago via MCunninghamAJC
Michael Cunningham: John Collins: "I'm trying to learn how to be injured. I'm not used to this. I've never been out because of injury."
4 years ago via ShamsCharania

, Uncategorized

, , , ,

Storyline: John Collins Injury
More HoopsHype Rumors
November 2, 2021 | 7:15 pm EDT Update
Monty McCutchen, the NBA’s vice president of referee development and training, said Tuesday afternoon that he’s pleased with the league’s progress toward eliminating foul calls on non-basketball moves. But he added that his officials are still working to strike the right balance between not calling those non-basketball moves and missing some defensive fouls, and that the league is still committed to offensive players not being held and grabbed — what the league refers to as “freedom of movement.”
1 hour ago via Tim Bontemps @ ESPN

, , Uncategorized

,

“The referees have done an excellent job,” McCutchen said on a conference call with a handful of reporters after a meeting of the league’s competition committee earlier Tuesday. “I think in any of this, there’s some adjustment period on the shooting foul itself, as to what constitutes the things we’re asking. There’ve been a few instances, nothing that’s raised to a significant level, where we would still want a defensive foul where it’s getting lumped into a non-basketball move.
1 hour ago via Tim Bontemps @ ESPN

, , Uncategorized

,

“I’ll just say that from a data perspective we’re not seeing any evidence of that increased physicality that we’re hearing about,” said Evan Wasch, the NBA’s Executive Vice President of strategy and analytics. “So, for example, the number of personal, non-shooting fouls is actually up slightly. That’s inclusive of plays on the perimeter, handchecks, etc. And we’re not seeing an increase in incorrect non-calls, or so-called missed calls, in our game review data, which you would expect to see if defenders were committing more fouls that were going uncalled. So again, we’re monitoring it, and listening to feedback, but we’re not seeing any direct evidence in the data of that so-called increase in physicality.”
1 hour ago via Tim Bontemps @ ESPN

, , Uncategorized

,

November 2, 2021 | 6:40 pm EDT Update
Home