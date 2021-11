Paul entered the game fifth all-time with 10,328 assists, six behind Mark Jackson (10,334) and seven behind Steve Nash (10,335). He passed Jackson and tied Nash with a pass to Devin Booker that led to a 3-pointer with 4:17 left in the first. “It’s amazing,” Paul said in the postgame interview with TNT. “My family’s here, my dad, who put the ball in my hands when it first started. And playing against New Orleans, where it all started for me. That city will always be my family for me.”