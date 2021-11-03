-
Sarah K. Spencer: John Collins is officially available …
November 3, 2021 | 8:34 pm EDT Update
November 3, 2021 | 8:20 pm EDT Update
Jovan Buha: The Lakers’ injury report for tomorrow against OKC: — Anthony Davis and Wayne Ellington are probable. This is the first time Ellington has been listed as probable. — LeBron James and Dwight Howard are questionable. — Trevor Ariza, Talen Horton-Tucker and Kendrick Nunn are out.
Michael Singer: Michael Malone on Ja stunting a couple times on Monday night vs. #Nuggets. “I’m not worried about Ja Morant talking, whatever, he’s backing it up … If you want to quiet somebody, stop them and beat them. Until we do that, I’m sure he’ll keep on talking.”
Kellan Olson: Cam Payne (right hamstring strain) is questionable for tomorrow’s Suns game against the Rockets. That’s an upgraded status for him after already being ruled out on Monday for yesterday’s game. Deandre Ayton (right leg contusion) is questionable again.